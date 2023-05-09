Basketball

NBA Twitter In Awe Of Basketball-Playing Corgi Who Gets Lakers-Warriors Prediction Spot On

Olly Taliku
A corgi named Lilo has correctly predicted the first four games of the Warriors-Lakers series and has all of NBA Twitter in awe of his amazing predictions.

The Warriors have been disappointing this series and will have to go to game 7 with the Lakers if they are to make it to the Western Conference final.

Although not many will have expected the Warriors to be 3-1 down after four games, a corgi on Twitter has perfectly called the first four in the series leaving everyone mystified as to how he does it.

Lilo, who is also known as Air Corg, Steph Furry and Fluffy Mamba correctly called that LA would take Games 1, 3 and 4, while Golden State picked up a victory in Game 2.

Game four took place on Monday night and the Lakers just edged the contest 104-101 to give themselves a two game advantage ahead of the next match on Wednesday night.

With Lilo calling the first four games correctly, all eyes will be on the rest of the series to see if the dog can predict the next games correct.

Lilo has predicted that the Warriors will make a comeback for the ages against the Lakers, with Curry and co winning in an intense seven game affair to advance to the Western Conference final.

As with any predictions Lilo isn’t always 100% accurate, as the TikTok famous dog predicted that the Bucks would lose to Boston in last season’s playoff finals.

This season Lilo is in form however and all eyes are now on game five of the series to see if Lilo can maintain his 100% record.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

