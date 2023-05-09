A corgi named Lilo has correctly predicted the first four games of the Warriors-Lakers series and has all of NBA Twitter in awe of his amazing predictions.

The Warriors have been disappointing this series and will have to go to game 7 with the Lakers if they are to make it to the Western Conference final.

Although not many will have expected the Warriors to be 3-1 down after four games, a corgi on Twitter has perfectly called the first four in the series leaving everyone mystified as to how he does it.

WHAT DOES THE CORGI KNOW pic.twitter.com/TebSCLmLil — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 9, 2023

Lilo, who is also known as Air Corg, Steph Furry and Fluffy Mamba correctly called that LA would take Games 1, 3 and 4, while Golden State picked up a victory in Game 2.

Game four took place on Monday night and the Lakers just edged the contest 104-101 to give themselves a two game advantage ahead of the next match on Wednesday night.

With Lilo calling the first four games correctly, all eyes will be on the rest of the series to see if the dog can predict the next games correct.

The "Air Corgi" pup is 4-0 so far on its predictions for the Lakers/Warriors series 😳 Do you think Golden State will advance to the WCF in seven games? 🎥 (via aircorg/Tiktok) pic.twitter.com/2nLz3VfAJD — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 9, 2023

Lilo has predicted that the Warriors will make a comeback for the ages against the Lakers, with Curry and co winning in an intense seven game affair to advance to the Western Conference final.

As with any predictions Lilo isn’t always 100% accurate, as the TikTok famous dog predicted that the Bucks would lose to Boston in last season’s playoff finals.

This season Lilo is in form however and all eyes are now on game five of the series to see if Lilo can maintain his 100% record.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like