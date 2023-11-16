See an exhaustive list of figures from the most up-to-date NFL public betting Week 11 data, with a select few games seeing some of the biggest mismatches of the season so far.
Taking a look at the latest NFL public betting figures for Week 11, courtesy of Action Network, it would appear the Raiders are being backed the least of any team for this particular round.
Despite putting two consecutive wins together against New York duo the Giants and Jets, Las Vegas face one of their toughest tests of the season so far against the Dolphins. Miami have had to endure a string of taxing games against last year’s Super Bowl competitors – Philadelphia and Kansas City – and will relish returning to the Hard Rock against an inferior opponent.
Elsewhere, the 49ers’s Super Bowl credentials have taken a huge it in recent weeks, but they will be vying to put consecutive victories together for the first time since October 9th when they host the Bucs on Sunday. San Francisco have the second-highest percentage of bets according to the latest NFL public betting data.
It is also worth mentioning the Giants, who have yielded the third-highest percentage of NFL Week 11. Following the aforementioned games above, their match-up with the Commanders is biggest spread of the round at -9 across most NFL betting sites.
Washington famously fell to the Giants in Week 7 by a scoreline of 14-7, and none of their four victories so far this season have come close to covering the spread, prompting bettors to pile in on the value selection.
See below for the full list of public betting Week 11 figures, correct as of Thursday 16th November.
NFL Public Betting Week 11
Thursday 16th November
- Cincinnati Bengals – 65% of bets
- Baltimore Ravens – 35% of bets
Sunday 19th November
- Tennessee Titans – 24% of bets
- Jacksonville Jaguars – 76% of bets
- Los Angeles Chargers – 75% of bets
- Green Bay Packers – 15% of bets
- New York Giants – 80% of bets
- Washington Commanders – 20% of bets
- Las Vegas Raiders – 9% of bets
- Miami Dolphins – 81% of bets
- Arizona Cardinals – 62% of bets
- Houston Texans – 38% of bets
- Chicago Bears – 27% of bets
- Detroit Lions – 73% of bets
- Pittsburgh Steelers – 73% of bets
- Cleveland Browns – 27% of bets
- Dallas Cowboys – 77% of bets
- Carolina Panthers – 23%
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 13% of bets
- San Francisco 49ers – 87% of bets
- Seattle Seahawks – 39% of bets
- Los Angeles Rams – 61% of bets
- New Yorks Jets – 55% of bets
- Buffalo Bills – 45% of bets
- Minnesota Vikings – 61% of bets
- Denver Broncos – 39% of bets
- Kansas City Chiefs – 41% of bets
- Philadelphia Eagles – 59% of bets