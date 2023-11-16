See an exhaustive list of figures from the most up-to-date NFL public betting Week 11 data, with a select few games seeing some of the biggest mismatches of the season so far.

Taking a look at the latest NFL public betting figures for Week 11, courtesy of Action Network, it would appear the Raiders are being backed the least of any team for this particular round.

Despite putting two consecutive wins together against New York duo the Giants and Jets, Las Vegas face one of their toughest tests of the season so far against the Dolphins. Miami have had to endure a string of taxing games against last year’s Super Bowl competitors – Philadelphia and Kansas City – and will relish returning to the Hard Rock against an inferior opponent.

Elsewhere, the 49ers’s Super Bowl credentials have taken a huge it in recent weeks, but they will be vying to put consecutive victories together for the first time since October 9th when they host the Bucs on Sunday. San Francisco have the second-highest percentage of bets according to the latest NFL public betting data.

It is also worth mentioning the Giants, who have yielded the third-highest percentage of NFL Week 11. Following the aforementioned games above, their match-up with the Commanders is biggest spread of the round at -9 across most NFL betting sites.

Washington famously fell to the Giants in Week 7 by a scoreline of 14-7, and none of their four victories so far this season have come close to covering the spread, prompting bettors to pile in on the value selection.

See below for the full list of public betting Week 11 figures, correct as of Thursday 16th November.

NFL Public Betting Week 11

Thursday 16th November

Cincinnati Bengals – 65% of bets

Baltimore Ravens – 35% of bets

Sunday 19th November

Tennessee Titans – 24% of bets

Jacksonville Jaguars – 76% of bets

Los Angeles Chargers – 75% of bets

Green Bay Packers – 15% of bets

New York Giants – 80% of bets

Washington Commanders – 20% of bets

Las Vegas Raiders – 9% of bets

Miami Dolphins – 81% of bets

Arizona Cardinals – 62% of bets

Houston Texans – 38% of bets

Chicago Bears – 27% of bets

Detroit Lions – 73% of bets

Pittsburgh Steelers – 73% of bets

Cleveland Browns – 27% of bets

Dallas Cowboys – 77% of bets

Carolina Panthers – 23%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 13% of bets

San Francisco 49ers – 87% of bets

Seattle Seahawks – 39% of bets

Los Angeles Rams – 61% of bets

New Yorks Jets – 55% of bets

Buffalo Bills – 45% of bets

Minnesota Vikings – 61% of bets

Denver Broncos – 39% of bets

Kansas City Chiefs – 41% of bets

Philadelphia Eagles – 59% of bets