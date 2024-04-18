Last Sunday, Caitlin Clark was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She finished up a dazzling senior season at Iowa and is set to take on the next chapter of her career. Clark will be playing in the WNBA next season. Fanatics announced that their initial batch of her Fever jerseys has already sold out.

The 22-year-old has been a superstar for a few years now. She could very well be the face of the WNBA next season. While WNBA contracts do not pay anywhere close to what NBA players make, Clark won’t have to worry about that. She already has a lucrative endorsement deal with Nike in place. What else would you expect? Nike always finds a way to land the top athletes. Per league insider Shams Charania, Clark’s deal with Nike could be above $20 million.

How much money will Caitlin Clark make on her endorsement deal with Nike?

“It’s fair to say it’s above $20 Million.” 👀 – @ShamsCharania on Caitlin Clark’s shoe deal with Nike pic.twitter.com/O4Qt8i5TVH — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 18, 2024



This past season, Caitlin Clark transcended the world of women’s college basketball. Clark was simply magnificent in 2023 for Iowa. She was voted the unanimous National Player of the Year for the second straight season. On top of that, she broke the all-time scoring record in men’s and women’s college basketball. Now, the four-time All-American is set to be the face of the WNBA and the Indiana Fever.

As the #1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark is making $338,056 over her first four years. That’s just $76,535 as a rookie. Luckily, Clark has a rich endorsement deal in place with Nike that will make up for her WNBA contract. Sources have reported that she is nearing an eight-figure deal and a signature shoe with Nike. Under Armour and Adidas made pitches to Calrk but Nike was able to win her over. Under Armour’s signature athlete, Steph Curry even sat in with Clark for negotiation deals. Her previous deal with Nike ended after the 2023 collegiate season.

Along with Nike, Clark already has endorsement deals with Panini, Gatorade, and State Farm. The hype behind Caitlin Clark is immense. and it’s for a good reason. She has been the face of college women’s basketball for several years and Clark is ready to dominate the WNBA. Since she broke the scoring record, past WNBA players have criticized Clark and have tried to diminish her accomplishments. That’s what happens when a superstar like Caitlin Clark gets so much attention from the media. However, it’s for a good reason. The 2024 WNBA Draft saw a record-setting (2.4) million viewers. Many of them were tuning in to see Clark. There’s no question that the 22-year-old has a bright future ahead of her and will have a historic career in the WNBA.