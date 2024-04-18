Basketball

Caitlin Clark’s endorsement deal with Nike could be above $20 million according to league insiders

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Caitlin Clark Nike pic
Caitlin Clark Nike pic

Last Sunday, Caitlin Clark was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She finished up a dazzling senior season at Iowa and is set to take on the next chapter of her career. Clark will be playing in the WNBA next season. Fanatics announced that their initial batch of her Fever jerseys has already sold out. 

The 22-year-old has been a superstar for a few years now. She could very well be the face of the WNBA next season. While WNBA contracts do not pay anywhere close to what NBA players make, Clark won’t have to worry about that. She already has a lucrative endorsement deal with Nike in place. What else would you expect? Nike always finds a way to land the top athletes. Per league insider Shams Charania, Clark’s deal with Nike could be above $20 million.

How much money will Caitlin Clark make on her endorsement deal with Nike?


This past season, Caitlin Clark transcended the world of women’s college basketball. Clark was simply magnificent in 2023 for Iowa. She was voted the unanimous National Player of the Year for the second straight season. On top of that, she broke the all-time scoring record in men’s and women’s college basketball. Now, the four-time All-American is set to be the face of the WNBA and the Indiana Fever.

As the #1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark is making $338,056 over her first four years. That’s just $76,535 as a rookie. Luckily, Clark has a rich endorsement deal in place with Nike that will make up for her WNBA contract. Sources have reported that she is nearing an eight-figure deal and a signature shoe with Nike. Under Armour and Adidas made pitches to Calrk but Nike was able to win her over. Under Armour’s signature athlete, Steph Curry even sat in with Clark for negotiation deals. Her previous deal with Nike ended after the 2023 collegiate season.


Along with Nike, Clark already has endorsement deals with Panini, Gatorade, and State Farm. The hype behind Caitlin Clark is immense. and it’s for a good reason. She has been the face of college women’s basketball for several years and Clark is ready to dominate the WNBA. Since she broke the scoring record, past WNBA players have criticized Clark and have tried to diminish her accomplishments. That’s what happens when a superstar like Caitlin Clark gets so much attention from the media. However, it’s for a good reason. The 2024 WNBA Draft saw a record-setting (2.4) million viewers. Many of them were tuning in to see Clark. There’s no question that the 22-year-old has a bright future ahead of her and will have a historic career in the WNBA.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Kevin Huerter Kings pic
Basketball

LATEST Kings’ Kevin Huerter is out with an injured shoulder and has no timetable to return

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 22 2024
Paul George Clippers pic
Basketball
Is Paul George interested in a reunion with the Pacers this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 09 2024

Through 53 games this season, the Pacers are 29-24. That is sixth in the Eastern Conference with the all-star break on the horizon. Tyrese Haliburton is Indiana’s star player and…

GBpHR3nXwAA8NXy
Basketball
Who Is Chance Comanche? Former NBA G League Player And Girlfriend Arrested On Kidnap And Murder Charges
Author image James Chittick  •  Dec 18 2023

Former NBA G League player Chance Comanche has been arrested alongside his girlfriend in connection with the kidnap and murder of a woman in Las Vegas. The ex-Stockton Kings player,…

Steph Curry Warriors pic
Basketball
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Warriors Vs. Suns Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 22 2023
merlin 171257145 7ba5f3f0 be52 4c91 aa52 e0e921c4a162 superJumbo
Basketball
Kevin Garnett still gets paid $5 million every year by the Boston Celtics
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 11 2023
rsz i
Basketball
WATCH: Brittney Griner Plays First Home Game After 585 Days
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 21 2023
Lakers
Basketball
NBA Twitter In Awe Of Basketball-Playing Corgi Who Gets Lakers-Warriors Prediction Spot On
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 09 2023
Arrow to top