Kevin Garnett still gets paid $5 million every year by the Boston Celtics

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett is still being paid $5 million every year by the franchise following his retirement in 2016.

Garnett played 21 seasons in the NBA and established himself as one of the best power forwards of all-time during spells with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

When he was in Boston, he asked to be paid $35 million over seven years in deferred salary following his retirement and the team agreed – allowing ‘KG’ to continue cashing checks long after his playing days had finished.

 

The ‘Big Ticket’ was best known for his powerful dunks and freakish athleticism, with unrivalled intensity and defensive ability. He is one of five NBA players to have won MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Garnett was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft and led the Timberwolves to eight consecutive playoff appearances, most notably reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2004.

After 12 seasons in Minnesota, he was traded to the Celtics in 2007 and led the franchise to its first championship since 1986 in his first season there by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.

Garnett was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 and named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. The 15-time All-Star has rightfully earned the extra cash!

