TikTok phenomenon Cavinder twins urged to join OnlyFans after quitting basketball

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
The TikTok-famous Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, have been urged to join OnlyFans after calling time on their college basketball careers.

Fans are encouraging the 22-year-olds to make content on OnlyFans, an internet content subscription service used primarily by sex workers who produce pornography.

The sisters regularly show off their impressive bodies and cooking skills on their joint Instagram account with over 200,000 followers.

Individually, Haley (670k followers) and Hanna (677k followers) both have their own personal accounts.

Both twins had successful spells at Fresno State (2019-2022) and Miami (2022-23) and are leading figures in college sports endorsements, signing NIL deals with the likes of WWE and Boost Mobile.

The Cavinders have forgone their final year of athletic eligibility at NCAA level and will now pursue other business ventures, described as ‘a new chapter’.

They have been rumoured to be entering the WWE similarly to the famous Bella twins, Brie and Nikki.

TikTok is where the twins have their biggest following, boasting over 4.5m followers on their shared account. Celebrities like Jake Paul and NFL star Jalen Ramsey were spotted on it recently.

The Cavinders regularly post different types of content at basketball games, the gym and at their home in Florida.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
