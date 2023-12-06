NFL

Los Angeles Chargers Designate Joshua Palmer To Return From IR

Owen Jones
The Los Angeles Chargers have designated wide receiver Joshua Palmer to return from Injured Reserve after missing time with a knee injury.

 

Palmer has only appeared in seven games this season and has been out since Week 7 due to this nagging knee injury. The severity of this injury was bad enough for him to be put on Injured reserve. Luckily, he has a chance to return this season as his 21-day window has been opened. Palmer has 23 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown. Palmer was averaging 16.3 yards per reception. The Chargers could use the help of Palmer coming back as they have not gotten any much needed production at wide receiver outside of Keenan Allen who is having a career year at the age of 31. Palmer is a well known down-field threat that the Chargers could really need in the coming weeks.

Quentin Johnston

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston, however,  has had a rough rookie season. He has shown to have a very tough time catching the football. Justin Herbert has not had a lot to work with outside of Keenan Allen as Austin Ekeler is also showing his age and inefficiency coming off of a high ankle sprain. Getting Palmer back will help Justin Herbert, but may not be the catalyst of taking this team to the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Chargers are +700 to make the NFL playoffs according to California sportsbooks.

The Chargers face a tough schedule coming up, however, as they play three straight divisional opponents, the Broncos, Raiders, and then the Broncos again. Maybe Palmer can be back for at least one of those games as it will be a tough task otherwise giving the production of the wide receiver core outside of Keenan Allen.

