Through 69 games this season, the Kings are 40-29. That is 8th in the Western Conference with 13 games left in the 2023-24 regular season. Sacramento is in a tight race with the Mavericks and Suns. Only half a game separates the three. In a win on Monday vs. Memphis, SG Kevin Huerter went down with an injury.

Early in the first quarter, Kevin Huerter deflected a pass from Memphis’ Jarren Jackson Jr. The ball went into the hands of Domantas Sabonis who threw a nice outlet pass to Huerter. As Huerter went up for a layup, there was some contact with Desmond Bane. He landed awkwardly and injured his shoulder in the process. Sources reported that he is out with a dislocated left shoulder and a labral tear. Not ideal for the Kings at this point in the season.

When will Kevin Huerter be able to return for the Kings this season?

My view of the injury to Kevin Huerter moments ago in this opening quarter in Sacramento. Looks like the contact Desmond Bane created to the left wrist/arm to Huerter might’ve done the damage. Huerter in the Kings locker room. pic.twitter.com/547Mc4gtnO — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 19, 2024



Before his injury on Monday, Kevin Huerter had been healthy all season for the Kings. The 25-year-old has played in 64 of their 69 games and has missed the last two in a row with a shoulder injury. Huerter has made 59 starts this season, averaging (10.2) points, (3.5) rebounds, and (2.6) assists per game. His numbers in year two with Sacramento are down compared to his 2022-23 campaign. Regardless, Huerter is still an important player for Sacramento.

In Huerter’s place, second-year pro Keon Ellis has started the last two games for the Kings. He was undrafted in 2022 and ended up signing with Sacramento. Ellis has played in 44 games this season and has eight starts in 2023-24. Yesterday, the Kings revealed they are looking into different treatment options for Huerter’s shoulder. The team is playing it safe with the playoffs on the horizon. Sacramento announced there is no timetable for when Hueretr will make his return.

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter suffered a dislocated left shoulder and a labral tear, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 21, 2024



The Kings’ next game is Saturday on the road vs. the Magic. Sacramento is coming off a 109-102 loss to the Wizards on Thursday night. Coming up, the Kings have two incredibly important matchups vs. Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Dallas is sixth in the West but only has a half-game lead on the Kings in eighth. Winning both of their matchups this late in the season vs. could keep the Kings out of the play-in tournament. For now, the team will be without Kevin Huerter indefinitely and will wait for the SG to make his return.