UFC 287 goes down on Saturday night as Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 takes center stage. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the current UFC Middleweight Champion, Alex Pereira. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Alex Pereira Net Worth Estimated At $2 Million

Alex Pereira embarks on another UFC main event this weekend as he bids to become a defend his UFC Middleweight Title for the first time Pereira won the belt last time out against Israel Adesanya, and will be hopeful of a successful first defense in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 287 this Saturday night.

The fight goes down at the Miami-Dade Arena, Miami, Florida on Saturday night. Pereira vs Adesanya 2 is the main event, with several other stellar fights on the main card and prelims respectively.

Going into this main event bout at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya is priced as the -138 betting favorite to win the fight outright with the best offshore gambling sites. Despite losing last time against Pereira at UFC 281 by knockout in the fifth and final round, the sportsbooks are favoring ‘The Last Stylebender’ to become UFC Middleweight Champion for the second time this weekend.

Going into another compelling UFC pay-per-view card, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Alex Pereira’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Alex Pereira’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $2 million dollars.

The 35-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of MMA after becoming the UFC Middleweight Champion. The Brazilian MMA sensation has won 7 professional fights which includes six knockouts in the UFC. Not only that, but he is one of the most recognisable names in the entire UFC now after beating Israel Adesanya last time out.

The Sports Daily now estimates his net worth to be at least $2 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Pereira has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to defend his UFC middleweight crown on Saturday night to solidify himself as the best 185-pound fighter on the planet.

Prior to his first title defense this Saturday at UFC 287, Alex Pereira’s net worth is estimated at $2 million. However, his net worth could once again rise in the aftermath of the fight depending on whether he retains his championship or not. His net worth will increase to at least $2.5 million, with the potential of surpassing $3m if he wins.

Over the last seven years, Pereira’s main source of income has been as a mixed martial artist. However, Pereira earned a salary as a professional kickboxer from 2012-2021. More about Pereira’s career earnings later in this article.

Pereira’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Alex Pereira has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at UFC 287 this weekend would take him to a whole new level. Not only that, but he could cement himself as one of the greatest MMA fighters on the planet by beating Adesanya for a fourth time in their careers and second in the UFC.

Alex Pereira net worth figure according to thesportsdaily.com

Alex Pereira Career Earnings

Ever since Alex Pereira signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. It is unknown exactly how much ‘Poatan’ made in his first four UFC fights, but he has certainly made some lucrative purses in his last four fights in the UFC.

For his middleweight bout at UFC 261 in November 2021, Pereira made a total of $154,000 for his knockout win over Andreas Michailidis. For his next fight against Bruno Silva, the Brazilian MMA superstar earned somewhere in the region of $104,000.

In his fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 276, Pereira earned in excess of $244,000. The biggest purse of Pereira’s career of course came in his last fight when he knocked out Israel Adesanya in the fifth round to become UFC Middleweight Champion at UFC 281. The 35-year-old is said to have earned an estimated $682,000 for his fight last November against ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Just inside the octagon and in his career as a professional fighter, Alex Pereira has earned a total of $4,899,000 according to theufcnews.com. This of course includes his earnings prior to joining the UFC.

In kickboxing, he was a former Glory middleweight and light heavyweight champion, and was the first and only fighter to have held Glory titles in two weight classes simultaneously. This of course is a huge part of why ‘Poatan’ has earned just short of $5 million in his career so far.

As previously mentioned, Pereira’s biggest purse did indeed come in his first fight against Adesanya last November. The fighting pride of Brazil was paid $682,000 for the fight in total. His base salary for the bout was around $300,000, with another $382,000 for winning the fight and a performance bonus.

Given the fact Pereira is now the UFC Middleweight Champion, his purse for this fight at UFC 287 in his rematch with Adesanya is set to earn him yet another career high pay-day. Should he win the fight and retain his title, ‘Poatan’ will almost certainly earn in excess of $1 million for the very first time in his entire career.

More about Alex Pereira’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

All career earnings info provided by mmasalaries.com and theufcnews.com

Alex Pereira Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Alex Pereira has a net worth of $2 million and has earned upward of $1 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Besides his earnings in the UFC, Pereira also earns a lucrative sum of money outside of the octagon too. He has various different sponsors who are on board the Brazilian hype-train, as well as the standard promotional benefits from UFC fight gear of course.

The UFC Middleweight Champion has an NFT partnership with OWNIC. He is also endorsed by AthletiCBD, Roobet, Venum and Smilodox (source: essentiallysports.com).

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage in such a short period of time, Alex Pereira has a list of sponsors queuing up to get on board with him. It is unknown exactly how much his endorsement deals are worth, but it is certainly a lucrative sum of money.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Alex Pereira’s net worth.

As of today for this UFC 287 main event, Israel Adesanya is the -138 betting favorite to avenge his loss and become a two-time UFC champion with the best sports betting apps. The UFC Middleweight Champion, Alex Pereira goes into this rematch as the slight +110 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to make it back-to-back wins over Adesanya and four in their careers.

What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in the main event at UFC 287. Finger’s crossed the content lives up to the pre-fight hype!

Be sure to claim the various UFC betting offers and MMA free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 287 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Other Content You May Like