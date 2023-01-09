Could Jon Jones Fight For UFC Heavyweight Gold In 2023?

UFC superstar and one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Jon Jones, looks set to return to the UFC octagon this year. The former long-reigning UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion has had a three year lay-off from action but looks set to return this year and has his sights set on fighting Francis Ngannou for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Jon Jones Set For UFC Heavyweight Title Fight

Despite being out of action for almost three years, there is no doubt that Jon Jones is still one of the hottest properties in the UFC. Jones relinquished his UFC 205-pound title after defeating Dominick Cruz back in February 2020 and hasn’t fought in the octagon since.

Jones has previously hinted at a return to the UFC, but as of yet has not been back in action. ‘Bones’ is still under contract with the UFC, but hasn’t fought in over 34 months now. Ever since he vacated his 205-pound title, Jones has hinted that his goal is to step up to heavyweight and win UFC gold there.

However, as of yet, the 35-year-old hasn’t had a single fight up at heavyweight. Could 2023 finally be the year that Jones moves up to heavyweight and challenges for the UFC Heavyweight Title? It looks like that could be the case.

The American MMA star took to Twitter last week with a tweet that clearly hints at his UFC return and that he will become the Heavyweight Champion before the year is out.

Jones has definitely got the physique now for heavyweight, having worked tirelessly in the gym, gaining muscle and weight ahead of his potential move to the money division in the UFC.

A potential fight with the current UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is a fascinating one. Jones believes that if given the opportunity, he would beat Ngannou with ease and become a two-weight UFC champion.

My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2022

The former long-reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion looks in great physical condition ahead of his proposed move to heavyweight. Jones’ looks absolutely stacked in a recent Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)

Fingers crossed Jones’ is a man of his word and does return to action in 2023. A fight with the likes of Stipe Miocic would be a perfect fight to prepare for a title fight against Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones Future Odds

Haven’t claimed the exclusive UFC betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets. Be sure to also check out the best offshore betting sites.

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming fight this weekend:

Moneyline Odds Play Francis Ngannou -220 Jon Jones +180 Draw +6600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Other Content You May Like