Could Jon Jones Fight For UFC Heavyweight Gold In 2023?

Paul Kelly
UFC superstar and one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Jon Jones, looks set to return to the UFC octagon this year. The former long-reigning UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion has had a three year lay-off from action but looks set to return this year and has his sights set on fighting Francis Ngannou for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Jon Jones Set For UFC Heavyweight Title Fight

Despite being out of action for almost three years, there is no doubt that Jon Jones is still one of the hottest properties in the UFC. Jones relinquished his UFC 205-pound title after defeating Dominick Cruz back in February 2020 and hasn’t fought in the octagon since.

Jones has previously hinted at a return to the UFC, but as of yet has not been back in action. ‘Bones’ is still under contract with the UFC, but hasn’t fought in over 34 months now. Ever since he vacated his 205-pound title, Jones has hinted that his goal is to step up to heavyweight and win UFC gold there.

However, as of yet, the 35-year-old hasn’t had a single fight up at heavyweight. Could 2023 finally be the year that Jones moves up to heavyweight and challenges for the UFC Heavyweight Title? It looks like that could be the case.

The American MMA star took to Twitter last week with a tweet that clearly hints at his UFC return and that he will become the Heavyweight Champion before the year is out.

Jones has definitely got the physique now for heavyweight, having worked tirelessly in the gym, gaining muscle and weight ahead of his potential move to the money division in the UFC.

A potential fight with the current UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is a fascinating one. Jones believes that if given the opportunity, he would beat Ngannou with ease and become a two-weight UFC champion.

The former long-reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion looks in great physical condition ahead of his proposed move to heavyweight. Jones’ looks absolutely stacked in a recent Instagram post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)

Fingers crossed Jones’ is a man of his word and does return to action in 2023. A fight with the likes of Stipe Miocic would be a perfect fight to prepare for a title fight against Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones Future Odds

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming fight this weekend:

Moneyline Odds Play
Francis Ngannou -220 betonline
Jon Jones +180 betonline
Draw +6600 betonline

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens</a, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
