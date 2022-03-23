When is the Dubai World Cup? Date, Race Times & Full Race Schedule

With a whopping £5.3 million on offer to the winner of the 2022 Dubai World Cup it’s no surprise some of the best middle distance horses, leading trainers and top global jockeys are making the trip to the Meydan (Dubai) racecourse this Saturday (26th March 2022).

Did You Know? Trainer Saeed Bin Suroor has won the Dubai World Cup 9 times – this year he runs a horse called Real World

First run in 1996, the Dubai World is now a regular fixture on the International horse racing calendar and staged at the end of March each year at Meydan racecourse – to help you prepare for lucrative race here at SportsLens we’ve pulled together some key race info.

What Time/Date Is The 2022 Dubai World Cup?

The 2022 Dubai World Cup will be run on Saturday 26th March at 4:30pm GMT at Meydan racecourse in Dubai.

How Can You Watch The 2022 Dubai World Cup?

The Dubai World Cup will be shown LIVE on SkyRacing and can also be streamed on selected bookmaker accounts.

Who Is The Current 2022 Dubai World Cup Favourite?

The favourite in the betting for Dubai World Cup is the Todd Pletcher-trained – Life Is Good @ 8/11 with BetUK

How Much Prize Money Does The 2022 Dubai World Cup Winner Get?

The horse that wins the Dubai World Cup will win £5,333,333

Dubai World Cup Trends and Stats (Since staged at Meydan, 2010)

11/11 – Previous winners of a Group 1 or 2 race

11/11 – Previously raced in the last 8 weeks

9/11 – Had won a race over 1m2f before

9/11 – Previously raced in the last 4 weeks

9/11 – Placed 1st or 2nd in their last race

8/11 – Previous Group 1 winners

8/11 – Officially rated between 119-123

7/11 – Failed to win their last race

7/11 – Aged 5 or older

7/11 – Had won at the track (Meydan) before

6/11 – Favourites Unplaced

5/11 – Owned by Godolphin

5/11 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

5/11 – Came from stalls 5-8 (inclusive)

4/11 – Trained by Saeed Bin Suroor

3/11 – Winning favourites

Dubai World Cup Past Winners



(year/horse/country/age/jockey/trainer/winning odds)

2021 – Mystic Guide (USA) (4): Luis Saez / Michael Stidham – 6/4 fav

2020 – Cancelled (Covid)

2019 – Thunder Snow (UAE) (5): Christophe Soumillon / Saeed Bin Suroor – 4/1

2018 – Thunder Snow (UAE) (4): Christophe Soumillon / Saeed Bin Suroor – 8/1

2017 – Arrogate (USA) (4): Mike E Smith / Bob Baffert – 1/3 (fav)

2016 – California Chrome (USA) (5): Victor Espinoza / Art Sherman – 15/8 (jfav)

2015 – Prince Bishop (UAE) (8): William Buick / Saeed Bin Suroor – 14/1

2014 – African Story (UAE) (7): Silvestre de Sousa / Saeed Bin Suroor – 12/1

2013 – Animal Kingdom (USA) (5): Joel Rosario/ Graham Motion – 11/2

2012 – Monterosso (UAE) (5): Mickael Barzalona/M Al Zarooni – 20/1

2011 – Victoire Pisa (JPN (4): Mirco Demuro/Katsuhiko Sumii – 12/1

2010 – Gloria de Campeao (FRA) (6): T. J. Pereira/Pascal Bary – 16/1

2009 – Well Armed (USA) (6): Aaron Gryder/Eoin G. Harty – 10/1

2008 – Curlin (USA) (4): Robby Albarado/Steve Asmussen – 4/11 (fav)

2007 – Invasor (USA) (5): Fernando Jara/K McLaughlin – 5/4 (fav)

2006 – Electrocutionist (UAE) (5): Frankie Dettori/Saeed bin Suroor – 5/4 (fav)

2005 – Roses in May (USA) (5): John Velazquez/Dale Romans – 11/8 (fav)

2004 – Pleasantly Perfect (USA) (6): Alex Solis/Richard Mandella – 5/2

2003 – Moon Ballad (UAE) (4): Frankie Dettori/Saeed bin Suroor – 11/4

2002 – Street Cry (UAE) (4): Jerry Bailey/Saeed bin Suroor – 9/2

2001 – Captain Steve (USA) (4): Jerry Bailey/Bob Baffert – 7/4 (jfav)

2000 – Dubai Millennium (UAE) (4): Frankie Dettori/Saeed bin Suroor – (no odds)

1999 – Almutawakel (UAE) (4): Richard Hills/Saeed bin Suroor – (no odds)

1998 – Silver Charm (USA) (4): Gary Stevens/Bob Baffert – (no odds)

1997 – Singspiel (GB) (5): Jerry Bailey/Michael Stoute – (no odds)

1996 – Cigar (USA) (6): Jerry Bailey/Bill Mott – (no odds)

Dubai World Cup Tip

Trainer Saeed Bin Suroor has won the Dubai World cup an incredible 9 times, so his sole 2022 runner – Real World @ 25/1 with BetUK – has to be respected at a big price. Popular jockey, Frankie Dettori is also making the trip over to ride the Bob Baffert runner – Country Grammer @ 8/1 with BetUK – so is sure to attract interest in the betting. The Baffert yard have three wins to their name in the race (2017, 2001 & 1998).

Course and distance winner Hot Rod Charlie @ 10/3 with BetUK, is another that’s figured high up in the Dubai World Cup betting market in recent weeks. This 4 year-old could not have been more impressive last time out at the track when winning by 5 1/4 lengths, but this is another step up in grade.

However, if the betting is right, the horse all the others have to beat is the Todd Pletcher-trained Life Is Good @ 8/11 with BetUK. He heads here having won 5 of his 6 career starts, including his last three and was an easy winner of the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfsteam last time out at the end of January. He’s the top-rated in the field and is the one all the others will be aiming at – if, however, you are looking for a possible negative – this will be his first run at the track.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Dubai World Cup Race Times and Full Meeting Schedule

Meydan Racecourse

Going Dirt: FAST, Turf: GOOD

Note: Times are shown at GMT

12:20 – Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Nakheel (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m

12:55 – Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors (Group 2) (Turf) (3yo+) 2m

1:35 – Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 6f

2:10 – UAE Derby Sponsored By Mubadala (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m1½f

2:45 – Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Atlantis Dubai (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 6f

3:20 – Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m1f

3:55 – Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m4f

4:30 – Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m2f

Dubai World Cup Free Bets