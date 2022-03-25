Mick Fitzgerald Tips – Try His ITV Racing Lucky 15 Including a 1339/1 Accumulator

Back by popular demands, Mick Fitzgerald tips return on a busy day for the ITV Racing cameras. They show nine races in total from Doncaster, Kelso and Kempton Park. Fitzy has a Lucky 15 including a 1339/1 fourfold accumulator which is well worth considering by punters in the main handicaps.

Mick Fitzgerald Tips for ITV Racing from Doncaster, Kelso & Kempton

1:35 – Son Of The Somme in the Handicap Hurdle Series Final at Kelso @ 11/4 with Betfred

in the Handicap Hurdle Series Final at Kelso @ 11/4 with 2:40 – Imperium in the Queen’s Prize Handicap at Kempton @ 100/30 with Betfred

in the Queen’s Prize Handicap at Kempton @ 100/30 with 3:15 – Aliomaana in the Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Series Final at Kelso @ 9/2 with Betfred

in the Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Series Final at Kelso @ 9/2 with 3:35 – Brunch in the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster @ 14/1 with Betfred

606 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Visit Betfred Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Mick Fitzgerald Tips for Kelso – Handicap Hurdle Series Final, Son Of The Somme

Fitzy fancies the mount of champion jockey elect Brian Hughes, Son Of The Somme, in the 2m 5f Go North Handicap Hurdle Series Final at Kelso (1:35). His form stacks up. It’s for that reason that Son Of The Somme features among Mick Fitzgerald tips today at 11/4 with Betfred now stepping up in trip.

978 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Visit Betfred Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Mick Fitzgerald Tips for Kempton – Queen’s Prize Handicap, Imperium

Course and distance specialist Imperium gets Fitzy’s vote for the 2m Queen’s Prize Handicap on the All-Weather at Kempton (2:40). This is the horse for this particular course and father-son training duo Roger and Harry Charlton. Imperium is 100/30 with Betfred to win again at his happy hunting ground.

811 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Visit Betfred Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Mick Fitzgerald Tips for ITV Racing – Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Series Final, Aliomaana

The limps of weight Aliomaana receives as a four-year-old filly is the clincher for Fitzy in the 2m Go North Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Series Final up at Kelso (3:15). Her trainer Milton Harris has had a fantastic season and she could well take advantage of her featherweight. Aliomaana is another of the Mick Fitzgerald tips today with Betfred going 9/2 about her chances.

901 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Visit Betfred Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Mick Fitzgerald Tips for Doncaster – Lincoln Handicap, Brunch

And finally, in the feature Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster (3:35), Fitzy goes for last year’s runner-up Brunch. Although 4lb higher in the weights, Michael Dods’ charge has a draw in the middle of Town Moor once again. Brunch is the bet that completes Mick Fitzgerald tips today at 14/1 with Betfred, who pay six places on the big race.

165 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Visit Betfred Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

All Mick Fitzgerald Tips for Saturday, 26 March

More Horse Racing Free Bets Here