Mick Fitzgerald Tips – Try His ITV Racing Lucky 15 Including a 1339/1 Accumulator

Back by popular demands, Mick Fitzgerald tips return on a busy day for the ITV Racing cameras. They show nine races in total from Doncaster, Kelso and Kempton Park. Fitzy has a Lucky 15 including a 1339/1 fourfold accumulator which is well worth considering by punters in the main handicaps.
Mick Fitzgerald Tips for ITV Racing from Doncaster, Kelso & Kempton
- 1:35 – Son Of The Somme in the Handicap Hurdle Series Final at Kelso @ 11/4 with Betfred
- 2:40 – Imperium in the Queen’s Prize Handicap at Kempton @ 100/30 with Betfred
- 3:15 – Aliomaana in the Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Series Final at Kelso @ 9/2 with Betfred
- 3:35 – Brunch in the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster @ 14/1 with Betfred
Mick Fitzgerald Tips for Kelso – Handicap Hurdle Series Final, Son Of The Somme
Fitzy fancies the mount of champion jockey elect Brian Hughes, Son Of The Somme, in the 2m 5f Go North Handicap Hurdle Series Final at Kelso (1:35). His form stacks up. It’s for that reason that Son Of The Somme features among Mick Fitzgerald tips today at 11/4 with Betfred now stepping up in trip.
Mick Fitzgerald Tips for Kempton – Queen’s Prize Handicap, Imperium
Course and distance specialist Imperium gets Fitzy’s vote for the 2m Queen’s Prize Handicap on the All-Weather at Kempton (2:40). This is the horse for this particular course and father-son training duo Roger and Harry Charlton. Imperium is 100/30 with Betfred to win again at his happy hunting ground.
Mick Fitzgerald Tips for ITV Racing – Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Series Final, Aliomaana
The limps of weight Aliomaana receives as a four-year-old filly is the clincher for Fitzy in the 2m Go North Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Series Final up at Kelso (3:15). Her trainer Milton Harris has had a fantastic season and she could well take advantage of her featherweight. Aliomaana is another of the Mick Fitzgerald tips today with Betfred going 9/2 about her chances.
Mick Fitzgerald Tips for Doncaster – Lincoln Handicap, Brunch
And finally, in the feature Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster (3:35), Fitzy goes for last year’s runner-up Brunch. Although 4lb higher in the weights, Michael Dods’ charge has a draw in the middle of Town Moor once again. Brunch is the bet that completes Mick Fitzgerald tips today at 14/1 with Betfred, who pay six places on the big race.
All Mick Fitzgerald Tips for Saturday, 26 March
