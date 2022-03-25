Horse racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

It’s the opening day of the new flat turf season at Doncaster this Saturday – with the SBK Lincoln Handicap the feature race on Town Moor. We’ve also supporting cards from Kempton and Kelso, where there ITV cameras are also heading. Stratford race too, plus Wolverhampton provide the evening AW action. In Ireland their flat season also gets going with a nice card at the Curragh.



We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Kempton and one from Kelso, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Doncaster, Kelso, Kempton, Stratford, Wolverhampton (eve) and the Curragh (Ire)



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the all the meetings today!

NAP – BANDINELLI @ 7/4 with BetUK – 2.40 Kempton



The Charlie Appleby yard have a stonking 43% record with their 4+ year-old here at Kempton, which is the first big plus ahead of the chances of this Godolphin runner. He’s an improving stayer that is also well-suited by the track here at Kempton after winning well here back in November.

Bandinelli has had another winter on his back to get stronger looks the sort that could easily progress out of handicap company and into the better-graded staying contests. Jack Mitchell rides.

NEXT BEST – THEATRE GLORY @ 7/4 with BetUK – 3.15 Kelso



A rare runner at the Scottish track for the powerful Nicky Henderson yard and the hint should be taken. This 5 year-old comes here off the back of an eye-catching 9 1/2 length win at Warwick at the end of January and is interesting now into a handicap for the first time.

Theatre Glory is now won two of her three starts over hurdles and despite having a big weight here on her handicap debut, connections are helping on that front with the useful Nathan Brennan in the saddle to claim a handy 7lbs.

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Doncaster, Kelso, Kempton, Startford Wolverhampton (AW) and Curragh (Ire) on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all the races:

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

1.15 PERSIAN FORCE @ 4/5 with BetUK

1.50 GARRUS @ 7/4 with BetUK

2.25 MAY NIGHT @ 15/2 with BetUK

3.00 CHINDIT @ 8/11 with BetUK

3.35 AMETIST @ 10/1 with BetUK

4.10 ALMUHIT @ 9/4 with BetUK

4.46 LOVE YOUR WORK @ 4/1 with BetUK

5.16 CARTER COWBOY @ 5/1 with BetUK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

1.30 WOLSEY @ 7/2 with BetUK

2.05 FANCY MAN @ 13/8 with BetUK

2.40 BANDINELLI (NAP) @ 7/4 with BetUK

3.20 LIR SPECIALE @ 3/1 with BetUK

3.55 WHITTLE LE WOODS @ 11/2 with BetUK

4.30 MY DUBAWI @ 9/2 with BetUK

5.00 STEVENSON @ 9/4 with BetUK

Kelso Horse Racing Tips

1.00 LIMERICK LEADER @ 6/5 with BetUK

1.35 SHERIFF GARRETT @ 10/1 with BetUK

2.10 LUCKY FLIGHT @ 11/8 with BetUK

2.45 EMPIRE STEEL @ 2/1 with BetUK

3.15 THEATRE GLORY (NB) @ 7/4 with BetUK

3.46 SULTANS PRIDE @ 11/4 with BetUK

4.21 BOLD REACTION @ 7/4 with BetUK

Stratford Horse Racing Tips

1.43 RAFFERTY @ 9/4 with BetUK

2.18 BALLYBEEN @ 2/1 with BetUK

2.53 BARRAKHOV @ 11/4 with BetUK

3.28 WEEBILL @ 7/4 with BetUK

4.03 PRIVATORY @ 4/5 with BetUK

4.38 BLACK KALANISI @ 7/1 with BetUK

5.10 ALDSWORTH @ 13/2 with BetUK

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

1.25 FINSCEAL GO DEO @ 13/8 with BetUK

1.56 PRETTY BOY FLOYD @ 8/1 with BetUK

2.31 TOY @ 11/10 with BetUK

3.06 IVY LEAGUE @ 9/2 with BetUK

3.41 MOTHER EARTH @ 1/2 with BetUK

4.16 BOWERMAN @ 9/1 with BetUK

4.51 PETTICOAT RULE @ 11/1 with BetUK

5.21 CONVERSANT @ 9/1 with BetUK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

4.55 INTRIGUING LADY @ 14/1 with BetUK

5.30 GIA DARLING @ 10/3 with BetUK

6.00 MIDGETONAMISSION @ 7/2 with BetUK

6.30 CALIN’S LAD @ 5/2 with BetUK

7.00 RED ALERT @ 4/1 with BetUK

7.30 REBEL REDEMPTION @ 15/2 with BetUK

8.00 DALBY FOREST @ 5/1 with BetUK

8.00 JACKS PROFIT @ 6/1 with BetUK

