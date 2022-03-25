Templegate Horse Racing Tips NAP & NB for this Saturday

This Saturday we see the start of the new flat turf season at Doncaster, with a decent 7-race card and ITV racing are showing five of the races from Town Moor. We’ve also LIVE ITV action at Kelso and Kempton, while the supporting cards from the UK and Ireland come from Stratford, Wolverhampton (AW) and the Curragh (Ire).

Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best two horse racing bets on the day.



Templegate Tips – Saturday 26th March 2022



3.35 Doncaster: MODERN NEWS @ 7/2 with BetUK – This Charlie Appleby runner has been high up in the betting for a while for this early season handicap and it's easy to see why.

Godolphin’s 4 year-old was last seen running a decent third in a Listed race at Meydan (Dubai) and prior to that was a nice handicap winner at Lingfield. Is rated 6lbs higher than that success, but it’s interesting that the ‘boys in blue’ are putting up young Harry Davies to claim 7lbs and help with that big weight (9st 7lbs).

Draw 8 will give him options too and with just six runs on the grass, looks the sort with more to come and could easily turn out to be better than a handicapper.

2.05 Kempton: FANCY MAN @ 13/8 with BetUK – Richard Hannon's 4 year-old is the top-rated in the field and even though he's got to give 3lbs away to the others, he still looks the one to beat here.

He should be fitter than most after a cracking third in the Winter Derby at Lingfield at the end of last month and on that form dropped back into a Listed race will be a tough nut to crack. He also had just over 2 lengths to spare on the likely third favourite here – King Of The South – and draw 1 looks ideal.

