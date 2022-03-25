Tony Calvin Tips – Three Best Bets from ITV Racing Action at Doncaster & Kelso

Featuring his three best bets for ITV Racing on Saturday, the Tony Calvin tips on offer look sure to attract interest from punters. Combined together, his fancies for Doncaster and Kelso make a 844/1 treble. Very tempting.

Tony Calvin Tips for ITV Racing from Doncaster & Kelso

1:35 – Bak Rocky in the Handicap Hurdle Series Final at Kelso @ 12/1 with Virgin Bet

2:25 – Mostawaa in the Spring Mile Handicap at Doncaster @ 11/2 with Virgin Bet

3:35 – Darkness in the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster @ 9/1 with Virgin Bet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Tony Calvin Tips for Kelso – Handicap Hurdle Series Final, Bak Rocky

“First-time cheekpieces could just see him travel a touch more kindly for his jockey,” Calvin wrote of Bak Rocky in the 2m 5f Go North Handicap Hurdle Series Final (1:35). “I hope to see him travel with renewed zest on the front end.

“He has dropped to a mark of 104 now. That is very attractive if he returns to the form of his Hexham second in December.” Bak Rocky certainly has an each way shout with Virgin Bet going 12/1 about the first of Tony Calvin tips today.

Tony Calvin Tips – Spring Mile Handicap, Mostawaa

“I liked the way the horse shaped off this mark on his first start for nearly two months at Kempton last time,” said Calvin of Spring Mile Handicap fancy Mostawaa (2:25) in his Betfair column. Highlighting that Heather Main’s horse is 5lb lower in the weights than when beaten less than a length into third in this 12 months ago, the tipster feels the booking of jockey Silvestre de Sousa is a big plus.

“A few of his best performances have come under today’s jockey,” added Calvin. “Mostawaa stands out to me in the Spring Mile.” Stable form isn’t a concern either. Mostawaa is 11/2 with Virgin Bet to make his presence felt in this race once again.

Tony Calvin Tips for Doncaster – Lincoln Handicap, Darkness

“I’ve been told that this race has been the plan since he joined David O’Meara for €70,000 last July,” said Calvin of Lincoln Handicap fancy Darkness (3:35). “He’s had no hold-ups or issues, he’s working well and better than a 95-rated horse.

“He certainly looks fairly handicapped on his French form. The yard won this with a stable-switcher in 2017 and there’s hard evidence that O’Meara really does lay one out for this.” Darkness is a 9/1 shot with Virgin Bet to land the Lincoln.

All Tony Calvin Tips for Saturday, 26 March

