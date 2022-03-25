Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Saturday 26th March

It’s the start of the new flat turf season at Doncaster this Saturday with a 7-race card to enjoy from Town Moor – and 5 of the races are live on ITV racing. The ITV horse racing cameras are also at Kelso and Kempton this Saturday, with the supporting UK & Irish cards at Stratford, Wolverhampton (AW) and the Curragh (Ire).



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Saturday 26th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

The Lucinda Russell camp have won two of the last four runnings of this race and looks to hold another strong chance this year with Lucky Flight. Only two rivals to beat here but is the only proven course winner in the field and after a few average runs is dropping back down the ratings to what looks a nice mark.

The Charlie Appleby yard have a decent 43% record with their 4 year-olds at the track and run Bandinelli here. This Godolphin runner was last seen winning at Kempton on the AW back in November so we know the track and surface suits. Up 5lbs more here but an improving stayer in the making with just 8 career runs so should have more to come.

Trainer William Haggas has won the Lincoln Handicap four times and has another stronghand here with three runners. But the best of his bunch looks to be the Adam Farragher-ridden Mujtaba, who comes here unbeaten from three runs. Last seen winning easily at Redcar in October off a mark of 90 – up 5lbs more here but Farragher can claim a handy 5lbs so offsets most of that rise.

Nice Gary Moore-trained 4 year-old that has won his last two and last time on debut for the Moore camp. Came over from France prior to that but looks a nice recruit for the yard and despite having quicker ground to contend with here is expected to go well again.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

