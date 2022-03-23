How to Watch the Dubai World Cup For Free | Dubai World Cup Live Stream

This Saturday, at Meydan racecourse in Dubai, we see the 26th running of the Dubai World Cup and with just over £5.3m on offer to the winning horse, it’s an event all horse racing fans won’t want to miss out on.

How To Watch Day One Of The Dubai Cup live stream

Why Sign Up To Virgin Bet To Watch The Dubai Cup?

Dubai World Cup Betting Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Life Is Good 4/6 Hot Rod Charlie 3/1 Country Grammer 17/2 Midnight Bourbon 9/1 Hypothetical 18/1 Chuwa Wizard 20/1 Magny Cours 20/1 Real World 22/1 Remorse 40/1 Grocer Jack 50/1 Aero Trem 66/1

What is the Dubai World Cup?

First run in 1996, the Dubai Cup is one of the richest flat horses races on the planet. With £5,333,333 on offer to the winning horse, then it’s no shock to see runners from across the globe contest the 1m2f race, which is run at Meydan racecourse in Dubai.

The ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin have won the Dubai World Cup nine times, including the last three renewals. It’s also a race the popular pocket Italian jockey – Frankie Dettori – has won three times – the most recent of those was in 2006.

This year (2022), the Todd Pletcher-trained Life Is Good @ 4/6 with Virgin Bet is the clear Dubai World Cup favourite as this 4 year-old will be bidding to give that trainer his first Dubai World Cup winner.

Dubai World Cup TV channel

Dubai Cup TV channels for each territory.

USA – NBC Sports, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sport 2

Canada – TSN

UK – Sky Sports Racing

Ireland – Virgin

Middle East – Dubai Racing Club Online (social media)

South America – ESPN Latin America

Dubai World Cup Race Times and Schedule

Meydan Racecourse

Going Dirt: FAST, Turf: GOOD

Note: Times are shown at GMT

12:20 – Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Nakheel (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m

12:55 – Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors (Group 2) (Turf) (3yo+) 2m

1:35 – Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 6f

2:10 – UAE Derby Sponsored By Mubadala (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m1½f

2:45 – Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Atlantis Dubai (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 6f

3:20 – Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m1f

3:55 – Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m4f

4:30 – Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m2f

Dubai World Cup Free Bets

