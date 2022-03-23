How to Watch the Dubai World Cup For Free | Dubai World Cup Live Stream

This Saturday, at Meydan racecourse in Dubai, we see the 26th running of the Dubai World Cup and with just over £5.3m on offer to the winning horse, it’s an event all horse racing fans won’t want to miss out on.
See below how you can watch the Dubai World Cup and also get the best five bookmaker Dubai World Cup betting offers here
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
How To Watch Day One Of The Dubai Cup live stream
- Sign up to VirginBet by clicking here
- Create and account by filling in the correct details
- Deposit a minimum of £10 to activate your account
- Start watching the Dubai World Cup Meeting live stream (First race 12:20pm, Sat 26th March GMT)
You can also claim Virgin Bet’s excellent welcome offer below which also allows you to watch the Dubai World Cup.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Why Sign Up To Virgin Bet To Watch The Dubai Cup?
Not only do Virgin Bet have competitive Dubai World Cup odds to take advantage of but they also have a cracking Bet £10 Get £20 in free bets for new customers.
-
- Join Virgin Bet today
- Deposit a min of £10 and place a bet on their sportsbook (min odds 1.5)
- Once that first bet is settled Virgin Bet will credit your account with 2x £10 free bets
- Free bets valid for 7 days (Ts&C’s apply)
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Dubai World Cup Betting Odds
Note: Odds are subject to change
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Life Is Good
|4/6
|Hot Rod Charlie
|3/1
|Country Grammer
|17/2
|Midnight Bourbon
|9/1
|Hypothetical
|18/1
|Chuwa Wizard
|20/1
|Magny Cours
|20/1
|Real World
|22/1
|Remorse
|40/1
|Grocer Jack
|50/1
|Aero Trem
|66/1
What is the Dubai World Cup?
First run in 1996, the Dubai Cup is one of the richest flat horses races on the planet. With £5,333,333 on offer to the winning horse, then it’s no shock to see runners from across the globe contest the 1m2f race, which is run at Meydan racecourse in Dubai.
The ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin have won the Dubai World Cup nine times, including the last three renewals. It’s also a race the popular pocket Italian jockey – Frankie Dettori – has won three times – the most recent of those was in 2006.
This year (2022), the Todd Pletcher-trained Life Is Good @ 4/6 with Virgin Bet is the clear Dubai World Cup favourite as this 4 year-old will be bidding to give that trainer his first Dubai World Cup winner.
Dubai World Cup TV channel
Dubai Cup TV channels for each territory.
- USA – NBC Sports, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sport 2
- Canada – TSN
- UK – Sky Sports Racing
- Ireland – Virgin
- Middle East – Dubai Racing Club Online (social media)
- South America – ESPN Latin America
Dubai World Cup Race Times and Schedule
Meydan Racecourse
Going Dirt: FAST, Turf: GOOD
Note: Times are shown at GMT
12:20 – Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Nakheel (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m
12:55 – Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors (Group 2) (Turf) (3yo+) 2m
1:35 – Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 6f
2:10 – UAE Derby Sponsored By Mubadala (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m1½f
2:45 – Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Atlantis Dubai (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 6f
3:20 – Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m1f
3:55 – Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m4f
4:30 – Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m2f
Dubai World Cup Free Bets
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
£25 Matches First Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Cheltenham Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet