Jason Weaver Tips – Best Bets from All 7 Flat Races on ITV Racing This Saturday

Jason Weaver tips for ITV Racing are back with the start of the Flat season on Saturday, 26 March. His seven best bets across the cards at Doncaster and Kempton Park make a 38210/1 sevenfold acca for punters to ponder.
- 1:15 – Persian Force in the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster @ 6/5 with BoyleSports
- 1:50 – Diligent Harry in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster @ 5/2 with BoyleSports
- 2:05 – Felix in the Magnolia Stakes at Kempton @ 100/30 with BoyleSports
- 2:25 – Mostawaa in the Spring Mile Handicap at Doncaster @ 11/2 with BoyleSports
- 2:40 – Bandinelli in the Queen’s Prize Handicap at Kempton @ 2/1 with BoyleSports
- 3:00 – Chindit in the Doncaster Mile at Doncaster @ 8/11 with BoyleSports
- 3:35 – United Front in the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster @ 33/1 with BoyleSports
Jason Weaver Tips for Doncaster – Brocklesby Stakes, Persian Force
The €225,000 price tag of Persian Force in the opening 5f Brockelsby Stakes for juveniles at Doncaster (1:15) draws the eye for Weaver. He believes this expensive purchase may put it all together on debut. The bookies including BoyleSports agree with odds of 6/5 for a debut success.
Jason Weaver Tips – Cammidge Trophy, Diligent Harry
Weaver feels that Diligent Harry may be getting better as a sprinter with age. He’s happy to take on hot favourite Garrus with Clive Cox’s charge in the Listed 6f Cammidge Trophy (1:50). Diligent Harry is 5/2 with BoyleSports to score at Doncaster.
Jason Weaver Tips for Kempton – Magnolia Stakes, Felix
If Felix reproduces the form he showed when fifth in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta out in the Middle East when last in action, then he’s clearly the one to beat in the Listed 1m 2f Magnolia Stakes at Kempton (2:05). This is a serious ease in grade from Meydan. Felix is 100/30 with BoyleSports to build on that fine effort.
Jason Weaver Tips for ITV Racing – Spring Mile Handicap, Mostawaa
Silvestre de Sousa taking the ride on Mostawaa once again is key for Weaver with Heather Main’s hope in the Spring Mile Handicap (2:25). The pundit feels a reduced mark compared to his third place in this race 12 months ago is very workable. Mostawaa is an 11/2 chance with BoyleSports as a result.
Jason Weaver Tips – Queen’s Prize Handicap, Bandinelli
According to Weaver, Bandinelli may not have reached his ceiling yet. He appeals most for the 2m Queen’s Prize Handicap (2:40) at Kempton. The booking of Jack Mitchell also catches the eye. Bandinelli is 2/1 with BoyleSports to continue his progress.
Jason Weaver Tips for ITV Racing – Doncaster Mile, Chindit
Despite short odds, Chindit has good form at the highest level that he brings into the Doncaster Mile (3:00). Weaver points to this and his record fresh as decisive factors. This Listed contest is so much easier than Chindit’s assignments as a three-year-old. He is 8/11 with BoyleSports to win first time up for the third consecutive season.
Jason Weaver Tips for Doncaster – Lincoln Handicap, United Front (EW)
At the weights, Weaver thinks United Front is a big price each way for the feature Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster that brings the ITV Racing broadcast to a close (3:35). He expects this horse to outrun odds of 33/1 with BoyleSports, who pay five places on the big betting race.
All Jason Weaver Tips for Saturday, 26 March
