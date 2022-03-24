Paul Kealy Tips for Doncaster Include 61/1 Treble This Saturday

There are more Paul Kealy tips with three fancies for the opening day of the British Flat season at Doncaster this Saturday. The Racing Post tipster also puts up a second each way bet in the Lincoln Handicap alongside at 61/1 treble after a winner and a third on Cheltenham Gold Cup day.

Paul Kealy Tips for Doncaster Including the Lincoln Handicap

1:50 – Garrus in the Cammidge Trophy

3:00 – Chindit in the Doncaster Mile

3:35 – Notre Belle Bete in the Lincoln Handicap

3:35 – Darkness each way in the Lincoln Handicap

Paul Kealy Tips for Doncaster – Cammidge Trophy, Garrus

In the Listed 6f Cammidge Trophy (1:50), Kealy likes the claims of Garrus. Avoiding a Group 3 penalty for his win across the Channel at Deauville last summer, Charlie Hills’ charge tops ratings here. He is this among Paul Kealy tips for the card.

“Fifth to Dream Of Dreams in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, Garrus has a really good record when fresh,” Kealy wrote in his Racing Post Weekender column. “He has won off breaks of 575 days and 165 days before.”

Garrus is thus the first of Paul Kealy tips for Doncaster and the opening day of the UK Flat turf season with Virgin Bet going 9/4 about his chances. Catching him first time out and fresh off a 169-day racecourse absence might be just right.

Paul Kealy Tips – Doncaster Mile, Chindit

Next up, Kealy can’t away from “the best horse in the race” Chindit in the Doncaster Mile (3:00). He too escapes a Group penalty which came on reappearance last season. “Chindit also won first time out at two,” Kealy notes in his column.

While he didn’t go in again after success in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury last April, this is big easy in grade from most of his three-year-old assignments. They include the 2000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and Prix Jacques le Marois over in France.

“He still has stamina to prove, but would’ve gone very close with a clear run in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood in August and was strong at the finish there,” wrote Kealy. “This is considerably weaker for a horse whose rating of 112 puts him well ahead of the field.”

Chindit, who has 4lb and upwards in hand on his rivals, is the strong 10/11 favourite Virgin Bet to win first time out for the third season running. He is also among Paul Kealy tips today.

Paul Kealy Tips for Doncaster – Lincoln Handicap, Notre Belle Bete

Success in the official trial for the feature Lincoln Handicap (3:35) proves attractive to Kealy about the chances of Notre Belle Bete. “He’s certainly interestingly handicapped,” says the Racing Post tipster.

Getting into the Lincoln off 92, some 11lb lower than his original opening mark when trained in Ireland, the 5lb penalty guarantees Notre Belle Bete a run in this Heritage Handicap. At odds of 9/1 with Virgin Bet, he’s the last of Paul Kealy tips for Doncaster.

Paul Kealy Tips – Lincoln Handicap, Darkness (EW)

There are two Paul Kealy tips in the Lincoln with the second being Darkness. Now representing David O’Meara, this French import’s new stable has a great recent record of getting horses placed in this race.

Since joining the Helmsley handler, Darkness has been gelded. If the cruellest cut of all has the desired effect, then he could be well worth backing each way with Virgin Bet going 11/1 and extra places available. That completes the Paul Kealy tips for Doncaster on Lincoln Day.

