Horse Racing Tips Australia: Saturday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

No fewer than 13 horse racing fixtures on the Australian horse racing calendar this Saturday from Rosehill, Mornington, Doomben, Gold Coast, Morphettville, Ascot, Newcastle, Armidale, Port Macquarie, Avoca, Cairns, Kalgoorlie and Poineer Park. So with plenty of Australian horse racing action to get stuck into, we’ve picked out the best of the action to give you our NAP and NB, plus quickfire Australian horse racing tips on the other races at those selected meetings.



We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Mornington and one from Rosehill, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse Racing Tips Australia: Rosehill and Mornington



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for the best of the action on a busy Saturday.

NAP – ANCIENT GIRL @ 11/8 with BlueBet – Race 8, 5.55 Mornington



Heads here having won two of her last three races, with the most recent an easy success at Morphettville. Same trip here today and is actually dropped in grade too, so a repeat of that last run would make her hard to beat again here.

NEXT BEST – ANNAVISTO @ 13/8 with BlueBet – Race 5, 3.35 Rosehill



A nice winner last time out at Flemington in a G3 graded race. Jockey Jamie Kah, who rode last time, keeps the ride and if in a similar mood to last time looks sure to be going close here.

Check out all of our selections and best bets in Australia on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Rosehill, Mornington and Doomben

Rosehill Gardens Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.15 Dalaalaat @ 5/2 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.50 Boyfriend @ 10/3 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.25 Polly Grey @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.00 Character @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.35 Annavisto @ 13/8 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.15 Mr Mozart @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.55 Duais @ 15/8 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.35 Fangirl @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 9, 6.15 Gravina @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Race 10, 6.55 Taksu @ 15/5 with BlueBet

Mornington Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.30 Quintello @ 13/8 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.05 Yaki Ishi @ Evs with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.40 Midwest @ 5/4 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.15 Jump the Broom @ 6/4 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.55 Agnelli @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.35 Crystal Pegasus @ 15/8 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.15 The Astrologist @ 10/3 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.55 Ancient Girl (NAP) @ 11/8 with BlueBet

Race 9, 6.35 Jaffastock @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Doomben Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.58 Steady Ready @ 6/4 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.33 Knight Mariner @ Evs with BlueBet

Race 3, 3.08 Menazzi @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.47 Merimee @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.27 [email protected] 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 6, 5.07 Aidensfield @ Evs with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.47 Streaka @ 7/4 with BlueBet

Race 8, 6.27 Gave Us Up @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 9, 7.08 Rock Amore @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

