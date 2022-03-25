Alex Hammond Horse Racing Tips | Lincoln Handicap Best Bets for Saturday

The curtain is lifted on the new flat turf season this Saturday with a 7-race card from Doncaster – with 5 races live on ITV. We’ve also LIVE ITV horse racing at Kelso and Kempton, while Stratford & Wolverhampton (AW) make up the supporting cards, plus the Curragh (Ire) fly the flag for the Irish racing.

Here’s what SkySports presenter Alex Hammond – is tipping as her best best this Saturday (26th March 2022)



Alex Hammond Lincoln Tips – Saturday 26th March 2022



Back AMETIST @ 14/1 with BetUK – The William Haggas yard have a top record in the Lincoln Handicap – winning it four times in the past. They run three here – Mujtaba, Irish Admiral & AMETIST, but it’s the last-named that’s of most interest and looks the best value.

Last seen running third in the Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket at the end of September, this 5 year-old has had a nice break since and is also another winter stronger. But also knows how to get his head int front – winning 4 of his 8 previous races.

The talented Rossa Ryan rides and from draw 13 he’ll have options from once the gates open. Should trainer William Haggas win the Lincoln again, he’ll become the most successful trainer in the races history.

Back ROGUE BEAR @ 14/1 with BetUK – This 4 year-old improved at the end of last season – winning at Nottingham twice. He returns only 2lbs higher here but is also a proven course winner, having been successful here last April.

Draw 19 also looks a plus, with the higher-drawn runners in recent years doing better, while with just 8st 3lbs in weight gets in here with a featherweight to carry. David Egan rides.

Key Lincoln Handicap Trends here

Note: Odds are subject to change

