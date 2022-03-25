Matt Chapman Tips – Best Bets from ITV Racing Pundit from Doncaster, Kelso & Kempton

There are lots of Matt Chapman tips for the busy ITV Racing broadcast on Saturday, 26 March. The action comes thick and fast from Doncaster, Kelso and Kempton Park. All of Chappers’ best bets combine for a gigantic 104785/1 ninefold accumulator.

Matt Chapman Tips for ITV Racing from Doncaster, Kelso & Kempton

Matt Chapman Tips for ITV Racing – Brocklesby Stakes, Persian Force

In the first race of the new Flat turf season, the 5f Brocklesby Stakes for two-year-olds (1:15), Chappers picks Persian Force. The Mehmas colt cost connections €225,000 at the Sales, so they will want a return on that investment. That’s why Virgin Bet go 11/8 about Persian Force making a winning start here.

Matt Chapman Tips for Kelso – Handicap Hurdle Series Final, Son Of The Somme

Chappers thinks the step up to 2m 5f for the Go North Handicap Hurdle Series Final (1:35) will suit Son Of The Somme at Kelso. This is the second time this month that ITV Racing has broadcast action from the track in the Scottish borders. Son Of The Somme is 11/4 with Virgin Bet to score for Brian Ellison and Brian Hughes.

Matt Chapman Tips for Doncaster – Cammidge Trophy, Bielsa

Chappers tipped Bielsa to Ayr Gold Cup glory last autumn and keeps the faith for the Listed 6f Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster (1:50). King Power Racing’s runner is a previous course and distance winner on Town Moor too. Back Bielsa at 5/1 with Virgin Bet for another success at the track.

Matt Chapman Tips for ITV Racing – Magnolia Stakes, Felix

Felix is the fancy for Chappers in the Listed 1m 2f Magnolia Stakes on the All-Weather at Kempton (2:05). Marco Botti’s charge outran his odds in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta when fifth at Meydan last time out and this is easier. Felix is a 7/2 chance with Virgin Bet to build on that effort now dropped in grade.

Matt Chapman Tips – Spring Mile Handicap, Mostawaa

Chappers thinks last year’s third Mostawaa looks well-handicapped off 5lb lower in the Spring Mile Handicap at Doncaster (2:25). The booking of now freelance jockey Silvestre de Sousa catches the eye. Mostawaa is 11/2 with Virgin Bet to go two places better this year.

Matt Chapman Tips for Kempton – Queen’s Prize Handicap, Bandinelli

In the 2m Queen’s Prize Handicap at Kempton (2:40), Chappers likes Godolphin runner Bandinelli. He thinks this Charlie Appleby inmate is an improving stayer under in-form jockey Jack Mitchell. Bandinelli is a 2/1 chance with Virgin Bet for first place in the Queen’s Prize.

Matt Chapman Tips for ITV Racing – Doncaster Mile, Chindit

The big ease in grade for Chindit down into Listed company for the Doncaster Mile (3:00) could make all the difference. Chappers believes this assignment demands much less from Richard Hannon’s horse, who goes well fresh. Chindit just can’t be opposed despite odds of 8/11 with Virgin Bet for another reappearance win.

Matt Chapman Tips – Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Series Final, Theatre Glory

Chappers feels that Theatre Glory could just have too much class for the opposition in the 2m Go North Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Series Final at Kelso (3:15). Nicky Henderson books Nathan Brennan, who takes a valuable 7lb off with his claim. Theatre Glory is 15/8 with Virgin Bet to defy top weight.

Matt Chapman Tips for ITV Racing – Lincoln Handicap, Modern News

A course winner over 7f last season, Modern News is another Godolphin runner that appeals to Chappers in the final ITV Racing event, the feature Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster (3:35). His powerful connections use the 7lb claim of Harry Davies, which puts him just below his last winning mark. Modern News is 7/2 with Virgin Bet to land the Lincoln.

All Matt Chapman Tips for Saturday, 26 March

