Considered as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time, we have taken an in depth look into the career of Amanda Nunes. This includes Nunes’ net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and her sponsorship deals. It’s safe to say that ‘The Lioness’ is one of the biggest stars in MMA.

Amanda Nunes Net Worth

Amanda Nunes has been a professional MMA fighter since she made her debut back in 2008. She has been competing in MMA for around 15 years now, earning more and more money as her career has progressed.

When people talk about female MMA, Amanda Nunes is one of the first names on people’s lips. Se is widely regarded as the biggest female star in the sport worldwide, as well as being one of the best fighters on the planet pound-for-pound as well.

As of June 2023, it is reported that Amanda Nunes’ net worth is $4 million (source: sportskeeda.com).

More recently, Nunes’ purses for each of her fights has been growing, given the fact she is fighting fellow great fighters, for world title belts in huge events all around the world in the UFC.

Nunes is one of very few fighters who have won UFC world titles in two separate weight divisions. In fact, Nunes still holds two belts simultaneously right now. She is the UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion, as well as being the champion up at featherweight too

Not only does Nunes have a huge $4 million net worth, but she is also a huge celebrity in her home country of Brazil. She is without a doubt the most recognisable figure in the country in sporting terms, hence why she makes millions of dollars every time she fights. Everyone wants to be a part of the ‘Lioness’ show.

This figure of $4 million is likely to grow for the Brazilian as her career goes on too. $4m is possibly even an under estimation of Nunes’ net worth, given the fact she is currently one of the most active champions in the UFC as well as being the biggest female star in MMA.

Once again, the net worth of Nunes is sure to catapult even higher as her career rolls on and continues to be the face of female MMA. Period.

Amanda Nunes Career Earnings

After 27 professional MMA fights, Nunes’ biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $590,000. This was reportedly how much Nunes earned for her fight with Holly Holm at UFC 239 (source: thesportsdaily.com). The 35-year-old won the fight via TKO in the very first round, making light work of the former champion.

Nunes has earned millions of dollars throughout her MMA career so far, especially since winning her maiden UFC title. For her last fight against Julianna Peña in their rematch, the Brazilian reportedly earned somewhere in the region of $450,000 for the fight (source: sportingnews.com).

She also earned around $442,000 for the first Peña fight, $440,000 for her one round demolition of Cris Cyborg and $490,000 for each of her three fights against Germaine de Randamie, Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson (sources: sportingnews.com and thesportsdaily.com).

This means that all in all, Amanda Nunes’ career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $4.6 million.

Amana Nunes UFC Fight Pay (Last 10) – Breakdown:

Nunes vs Peña 2 – $450,000

Nunes vs Peña – $442,000

Nunes vs Anderson – $490,000

Nunes vs Spencer – $490,000

Nunes vs de Randeamie – $490,000

Nunes vs Holm – $590,000

Nunes vs Cyborg – $440,000

Nunes vs Pennington – $260,000

Nunes vs Shevchenko – $250,000

Nunes vs Rousey – $290,000

Purse info gathered from thesportsdaily.com

It is fair to say that Amanda Nunes isn’t short of a dollar or two. Her net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as her career rolls on and she continues to feature in big fights. She still has a few fights left on her UFC contract too, so do not be surprised to see this figure continue to increase in the coming years.

Amanda Nunes Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Nunes’ earnings comes from prize fighting, she also earns thousands dollar outside of the octagon too. These vast sponsorships deals from outside of the cage are a big player in boosting Nunes’ net worth and salary.

The 35-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is her partnership with sports company Venum. This deal is between the UFC and Venum, with each UFC fighters competing using Venum clothing and MMA equipment. Each UFC fighter who steps into the octagon must wear Venum shorts, gloves and any other clothing necessary to fight.

Not only is this huge endorsement deal with Venum a big earner for ‘The Lioness’, but she is also currently endorsed by the likes of CELSIUS Energy Drink, Trifecta, Yamamoto Nutrition, and Tokyo Time. She has also appeared in several Modelo commercials.

Forbes reported that Nunes makes over $100,000 from her endorsements and sponsors per annum. Not bad for simply promoting a brand and doing a few commericals!

All in all, Amanda Nunes’ main sponsorship deals certainly help boosts her net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘The Lioness’ her biggest purses.

