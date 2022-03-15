What horse should I bet on at Cheltenham today? Day 2 tips and predictions

Today we have some cracking afternoon jumping from the Cheltenham Festival. So many classy horses are in action and we have a few fancies from the second day of the Festival. Here are our Day 2 Cheltenham Festival horse racing bets.

The first race gets off at 1.30pm in the form of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1). The racing concludes with the final race setting off at 5.30pm in the Wetherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1). Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival also features the Cross Country Chase, with Tiger Roll going for his fourth Glenfarclas Chase win in what could be his final outing as a race horse.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you from Cheltenham Day 2 today, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Wednesday at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – Day 2

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the Cheltenham Festival meeting’s today!

NAP – SIR GERHARD @ 8/11 with BetUK – 1.30 Cheltenham

He won the 2021 Champion Bumper at last year’s Festival and has impressed on both hurdle starts to date. The latter of these was a Grade 1 at Leopardstown in February when he beat Three Stripe Life with relative ease.

Sir Gerhard is two from two over the hurdles, and is rightfully a heavy favourite for tomorrow’s opener in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Paul Townend takes to the saddle for Willie Mullins on this impressive 7-year-old novice, which is a good sign as the horse and rider pain have won numerous times together before. Should take the victory.

NEXT BEST – TIGER ROLL @ 6/4 with BetUK – 4.10 Cheltenham

We couldn’t back against the one and only Tiger Roll. This could end up being his last race, and is sure to be his last Cheltenham Festival in what has been a long and extremely successful career.

He had won this race on three previous occassions and we think he has every chance of making it a fourth on Wednesday afternoon. Davy Russell takes the reigns for Gordon Elliott, and what a successful pair they have been over the years.

If at his best, this extraordinary 12-year-old should have far too much for the rest of the pack. Still a decent price at a backable 6/4 with BetUK.

Check out all of our selections across seven races at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday – Day 2

We’ve gone through each of the seven respective races at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday afternoon. Here is who we are backing in all seven races:

Cheltenham Horse Racing Tips – Day 2

1.30 Sir Gerhard @ 8/11 with BetUK

2.10 L’Homme Presse @ 7/2 with BetUK

2.50 Unexpected Party @ 8/1 with BetUK

3.30 Shishkin @ 4/5 with BetUK

4.10 Tiger Roll @ 6/4 with BetUK

4.50 Thyme White @ 9/1 with BetUK

5.30 American Mike @ 5/2 with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

