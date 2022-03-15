Cheltenham Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Wednesday 16th March

The Cheltenham Festival continues into it’s second day on Wednesday 16th March with another seven top races to look forward to, including the days feature contest – the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3:30).
So, to get you in the mood we pick out our best four bets at Cheltenham on Wednesday, plus here are the top five Cheltenham Lucky 15 betting sites to get your bets on.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Cheltenham Lucky 15 Tips – Wednesday 16th March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Cheltenham Lucky 15 bet slip.
SIR GERHARD @ 4/6 with BetUK 1.30 Cheltenham
Sir Gerhard heads to the Ballymore on the opening day of day two after bypassing Tuesday’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. The step up in trip for last season’s Champion Bumper winner looks likely to bring out more improvement and this Willie Mullins-trained 7 year-old is expected to make it 3-from-3 over hurdles and give his handler his first win in the race since Yorkhill won in 2016.
SHISHKIN @ Evs with BetUK 3.30 Cheltenham
Shishkin is the star 2m chaser of the moment and is also eyeing third different Cheltenham Festival race here. Won the 2000 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and added the 2001 Arkle to his Festival haul 12 months ago. Heads here 7-from-7 over fences and has already beaten his main rvial in the betting – Energumene – this season.
TIGER ROLL @ 13/8 with BetUK 4.10 Cheltenham
Hard to fault Tiger Roll’s record in this race – has won it three times, including 12 months ago. No spring chicken at the age of 12 but this is a race that track experience is vital – Tiger Roll has it by the bucket loads! Win, lose or draw this might be the last time we see the two-time Grand National winner on the track so expect the ‘tiger roar’ to be at it’s loudest when he wins this!
AMERICAN MIKE @ 2/1 with BetUK – 5.30 Cheltenham
A race the Willie Mullins yard love to win – they’ve landed it 11 times, and Facile Vega looks their main hope this year. However, the Gordon Elliott camp have also won two of the last five and the word is they’ve got another big chance this year with American Mike. Unbeaten from two runs in NH Flat races, this 5 year-old is going to have a bright future regardless of what happens here. But with Jamie Codd, who has a good record in this race, riding he is expected to be a big player in this day two festival closer.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
More Cheltenham Festival Betting Tips
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Free Tips
Arkle Chase Free Tips
Ultima Handicap Chase Free Tips
Champion Hurdle Free Tips
Mares’ Hurdle Free Tips
Boodles Juvenile Hurdle Free Tips
National Hunt Chase Free Tips
Champion Hurdle Trends
Cheltenham NAP of the Day
Cheltenham Day One Tips
Cheltenham Placepot Tips
Cheltenham Lucky 15 Tips
Cheltenham Banker and Blowouts Day One Tips
Cheltenham FREE BETS
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:
- Looking to wager on Cheltenham? Have a look here for the best Cheltenham betting sites.
- Looking for bonuses? We selected the best Cheltenham free bets.
- You can find even more promo on our dedicated Cheltenham betting offers
- Use the highest odds and earn even more, have a look at the best Cheltenham odds.
- Not sure how to bet? Follow our expert betting tips and predictions about Cheltenham.
- You can find the last Cheltenham Festival results here.
- Looking to watch horse races online? Have a look at the best live horse racing streaming sites.
Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:
- Gold Cup betting guide and sites
- Gold Cup betting offers
- Gold Cup free bets bonuses
- Gold Cup tips & predictions
- Gold Cup best odds
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets