What can WR Josh Reynolds bring to the Denver Broncos in 2024?

Zach Wolpin
Josh Reynolds Lions pic

In 2023, Detroit finished 12-5 in the regular season and made it to the NFC Championship game. Sadly, the Lions lost but have a lot to build off for 2024. Their 2023 campaign was the best season the team had in 30 years. This offseason, the team is looking to retain key pieces of their roster. 

At the league meetings in Orlando this week, Lions’ GM Brad Holmes mentioned WR Josh Reynolds as a player they’d like to re-sign. Holmes claimed Reynolds was part of their original plan to re-sign free agents on their team. However, conflicting reports said the team did not keep in touch or give the veteran WR a fair offer. That’s why Reynold’s decided to leave Detroit this offseason and is signing a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos.

Josh Reynolds will play in Denver for the next two seasons


During the 2017 NF Draft, Josh Reynolds was a 4th-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams. Reynolds played his first four seasons with the Rams before joining the Titans in 2021. That season, Tennessee waived him from their roster and he was then picked up by the Lions where he reunited with Jared Goff. They were teammates together with the Los Angeles Rams for four seasons. With Detroit, Reynolds was a solid WR2 behind All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Last season, Reynolds played in all 17 games and made 13 starts for the Lions. He had 40 receptions for 608 yards and five receiving touchdowns. That was his most productive season with the Lions. Reynolds now joins a Broncos WR core of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, and Tim Patrick. Additionally, it’s still unknown who Denver’s starting QB will be next season. Several questions still need to be answered this offseason. The signing of Josh Reynolds is a valuable addition to their offense.


Per the Detroit Free Press, the Lions made a “below-market” offer to WR Josh Reynolds when free agency started. They also noted that there was minimal contact with his camp in recent weeks. Despite what Brad Holmes said at league meetings, Josh Reynolds was realistically not in their plans. If the team wanted to sign him, they would have at least tried to match the offer that Denver gave him. Now, Reynolds gets the chance to start fresh and will play in Denver for the next two seasons.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

