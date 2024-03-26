NFL

Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley had an impressive outing at his Pro Day on Monday

Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, colleges and universities have their Pro Days. Players entering the draft get one final shot to showcase their skills in front of scouts. It’s an important time for those who are still looking to raise their draft stock. On Monday, Western Kentucky held its annual Pro Day and one WR stole the show. 

Senior WR Malachi Corley was unable to do on-field drills at the NFL Combine. However, Corley was healthy enough to participate at his Pro Day and made the most of his opportunity. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy noted that Corley put on a stunning performance for scouts. Thirty-one of the 32 teams were in attendance with nine WRs coaches there as well. Malachi Corley shined on his Pro Day and should be a coveted player in April.

What team would benefit the most from drafting Malachi Corley in 2024?


In his collegiate career, Malachi Corley played four seasons at Western Kentucky. The 22-year-old WR is five-foot-eleven, 210 pounds. Over his four seasons with the Hilltoppers, Corley had 259 catches, 3,305 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns. His most productive season was 2023 when he had 101 catches for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns. All career highs for Corley. Now, he’s looking to take his talents to the NFL.

At his Pro Day on Monday, Corley put on a show for all 31 teams in attendance. His 40-yard dash times were between 4.45 – 4.47 . Additionally, his three-cone drill was an outstanding (4.26). No question that Corley increased his draft stock with those impressive times. Those sending WR coaches to watch Corley’s Pro Day were the Bengals, Ravens, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants, Colts, Patriots, Jets, and Steelers. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy believes Corley is likely a highly valued second-round pick.


NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein has Malachi Corley ranked as the 13th-best WR in the 2024 Draft Class. His NFL comparison for Corley was San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel. Much like the All-Pro WR, Corley is a player who excels in open space and is not afraid to take or deliver a hit. Additionally, Corley is talented after the catch and is a threat to break more than a few tackles. One downside of his draft process is the need to work on his route-running, Luckily, that is something that can be tough and teams can fix it once he is drafted. For now, Malachi Corley will wait and see where he will be playing professionally in 2024.

