Soccer

“United have been predictable and, at their worst, dull” – Jamie Carragher Claims Erik ten Hag Is ‘Effectively An Interim Coach’ At Manchester United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Have Conceded 14 Champions League Goals
Manchester United Have Conceded 14 Champions League Goals

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed Erik ten Hag is on borrowed time at Manchester United, adding Sir Jim Ratcliffe may look to bring in a manager who is a better symbol of the club.

Manchester United Have Been Lackluster In Ten Hag’s Second Season

After a promising first season, during which Manchester United won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League race, Ten Hag has shown major signs of degradation. He has not been in control of the dressing room, most of his signings have failed to perform, and the team have been all over the place in all top competitions.

Manchester United, who were eliminated in the Champions League group stage in December, have already lost nine Premier League matches this season. With only 31 points on the board after 20 games, the Red Devils find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League rankings. They have also crashed out of the Carabao Cup after losing 3-0 to Newcastle United in November.

Jim Ratcliffe Could Look For A More Suitable Manager, Claims Carragher

Ratcliffe, whose organization INEOS will oversee all operations related to soccer after purchasing a 25% stake in the club, has promised to try and turn the club’s fortunes around. And according to Carragher, Ten Hag could have to make way for a more dynamic manager unless he turns things around in the coming months.

In his column for The Telegraph, the former Premier League star wrote:

Erik ten Hag is on trial as Manchester United manager since the Ineos ‘takeover’. He is effectively an interim coach until the end of the season. Unless there is a significant upturn in results and performances, he will have to go. 

If you are Sir Jim Ratcliffe and vowing to pump billions of pounds into the club, one of the first priorities is establishing whether you have a coach who represents the dynamism you want associated with your business. Ratcliffe will attend his first United game as a major shareholder this weekend asking himself this question: is this manager a symbol of the club I want to rebuild?”

Carragher concluded by adding:

My long-held belief is that a football team are an extension of a manager’s personality. Ten Hag’s lack of charisma in press conferences would not be an issue if his side played with character, but rather than being exciting and adventurous, United have been predictable and, at their worst, dull.

Ten Hag has overseen 91 matches since taking charge of Manchester United in July 2022. He has taken them to 55 wins, 10 draws, and 26 defeats in that period.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Have Conceded 14 Champions League Goals
Soccer

LATEST “United have been predictable and, at their worst, dull” – Jamie Carragher Claims Erik ten Hag Is ‘Effectively An Interim Coach’ At Manchester United

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 12 2024
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Soccer
“I think that we can dominate them and win” – Barcelona Coach Xavi Looking To Replicate Last Season’s Heroics In Supercopa De Espana Final Against Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 12 2024

Barcelona manager Xavi has sent a stern warning to Real Madrid after his team dispatched Osasuna in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final, expressing his desire to replicate the outcome of…

Tottenham Hotspur Newboy Radu Dragusin Backed To Join Real Madrid
Soccer
“I see him at Real Madrid” – Agent Backs Radu Dragusin To Leave Tottenham Hotspur For Spanish Giants ‘In Three Or Four Years’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 12 2024

Florin Manea, who manages new Tottenham Hotspur signing Radu Dragusin, has backed his client to join his dream club Real Madrid in three to four years, suggesting the move to…

manchester united v southampton premier league
Soccer
What Is The Highest Soccer Score In History? Record Results From Major Competitions
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 11 2024
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp And Mohamed Salah
Soccer
Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Names Player Jurgen Klopp Wanted To Sign Instead Of Mohamed Salah, Says Situation Could Have Been Dire Like Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana Declare They Have No Intention Of Selling 24-Year-Old Amid Interest From Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United & Bayern Munich
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Hugo Ekitike Frozen Out Of PSG
Soccer
Report: Premier League Side Among Several Teams Interested In PSG Attacker Hugo Ekitike
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Arrow to top