Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed Erik ten Hag is on borrowed time at Manchester United, adding Sir Jim Ratcliffe may look to bring in a manager who is a better symbol of the club.

Manchester United Have Been Lackluster In Ten Hag’s Second Season

After a promising first season, during which Manchester United won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League race, Ten Hag has shown major signs of degradation. He has not been in control of the dressing room, most of his signings have failed to perform, and the team have been all over the place in all top competitions.

Manchester United, who were eliminated in the Champions League group stage in December, have already lost nine Premier League matches this season. With only 31 points on the board after 20 games, the Red Devils find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League rankings. They have also crashed out of the Carabao Cup after losing 3-0 to Newcastle United in November.

Jim Ratcliffe Could Look For A More Suitable Manager, Claims Carragher

Ratcliffe, whose organization INEOS will oversee all operations related to soccer after purchasing a 25% stake in the club, has promised to try and turn the club’s fortunes around. And according to Carragher, Ten Hag could have to make way for a more dynamic manager unless he turns things around in the coming months.

In his column for The Telegraph, the former Premier League star wrote:

“Erik ten Hag is on trial as Manchester United manager since the Ineos ‘takeover’. He is effectively an interim coach until the end of the season. Unless there is a significant upturn in results and performances, he will have to go.

“If you are Sir Jim Ratcliffe and vowing to pump billions of pounds into the club, one of the first priorities is establishing whether you have a coach who represents the dynamism you want associated with your business. Ratcliffe will attend his first United game as a major shareholder this weekend asking himself this question: is this manager a symbol of the club I want to rebuild?”

Carragher concluded by adding:

“My long-held belief is that a football team are an extension of a manager’s personality. Ten Hag’s lack of charisma in press conferences would not be an issue if his side played with character, but rather than being exciting and adventurous, United have been predictable and, at their worst, dull.”

Ten Hag has overseen 91 matches since taking charge of Manchester United in July 2022. He has taken them to 55 wins, 10 draws, and 26 defeats in that period.