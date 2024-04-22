Soccer

Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester United’s Links With Real Madrid Defender

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United’s rumored interest in Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy. According to the journalist, Los Blancos have yet to decide what to do with their first-choice left-back but will not head into the 2024-25 season with three left-backs.

Real Madrid Are Interested In Signing Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich’s jet-heeled left-back Alphonso Davies could join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. According to reports, the Canadian high-flier is not on best terms with the current Bayern Munich board and is reluctant to sign a contract extension.

Davies reportedly fancies a move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and Los Merengues are also interested in making it happen. However, they will only move for him this summer if Bayern set an acceptable asking price for the defender. Otherwise, they will return for him in June 2025 when he becomes a free agent.

Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester United Want To Capitalize On Uncertainty Surrounding Mendy’s Future

If Davies moves to the Bernabeu, the two left-backs at Real Madrid, Mendy and Fran Garcia, will come under a lot of pressure. Mendy may even prefer a move away from the club, as he is unlikely to want to play second fiddle to the Canada international. According to French outlet L’Equipe, Premier League trio Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on Mendy’s situation and may strike if an opportunity presents itself.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano talked about Davies’ potential switch to Real Madrid and discussed Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United’s interest in Mendy.

He revealed:

One story I’ve spoken about a lot here is the one involving Alphonso Davies. While there’s no update to speak of on his future yet, there have been stories involving Ferland Mendy possibly leaving Real Madrid that I thought I’d clarify.

L’Equipe have linked Mendy with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but my understanding is that his future is still open – he could be sold or he could even sign a contract extension.”

Romano concluded by adding:

Still, Real Madrid can’t enter the new season with Mendy, Fran Garcia and also Davies. So obviously, if they sign Davies it is because a left-back has to leave. Let’s see if it’s Mendy or not. Real Madrid would only sign Davies now if they sell a left-back.”

Mendy, 28, has played 165 games for the club since moving from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2019. The France international has scored six times and provided 10 assists in all competitions.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
