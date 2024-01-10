British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acquired a 25% stake in Manchester United for a whopping £1.3 billion ($1.65 billion). As confirmed by the Red Devils’ official statement, Ratcliffe’s INEOS will manage all operations related to soccer, meaning the future of the Premier League powerhouse is in the Brit’s hands.

The 71-year-old is elated to be able to invest in his beloved club and has expressed his desire to take them to great heights. His statement read (via ManUtd.com):

“As a local boy and a lifelong supporter of the Club, I am very pleased that we have been able to agree to a deal with the Manchester United Board that delegates us management responsibility of the football operations of the Club.

“We will bring the global knowledge, expertise and talent from the wider INEOS Sport group to help drive further improvement at the Club, while also providing funds intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford.”

According to FootballTransfers, Ratcliffe already has a plan in place to make Manchester United great again, and it all starts with forming and upholding a philosophy.

Ratcliffe Wants A British Core At Manchester United

As per the aforementioned report, Ratcliffe wants Manchester United to have a British core again, something they had during their most successful era in the 1990s.

Over the last few years, the Mancunians have gone after the biggest available players, something the INEOS group wishes to change. They want to prioritize signing British players, especially ones who are under the age of 25. Additionally, they want to bring players who have Premier League experience, as it would allow them to hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

FootballTransfers believes Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are on Ratcliffe’s radar, as they both meet the aforementioned criteria.

Red Devils To Have A Massive War Chest For Upcoming Transfer Window

With Financial Fair Play (FFP) constraints putting pressure on Premier League clubs, Ratcliffe’s investment could not have come at a better time. The influx of cash would allow United to stay on the right side of FFP and go after players that fit their new philosophy in the summer transfer window.

Thanks to INEOS’ investment, Manchester United will be able to spend between £200-300 million ($254.43 – 381.65 million) on new players in the summer transfer window. While long-term success is at the top of United’s agenda, they will also look to bring in players who can help them remain competitive in the short term.