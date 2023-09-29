Both Tottenham Hotspur & Liverpool will put their unbeaten Premier League streak on the line when they meet on Matchday 7 over the weekend. Read on to learn the key details about the upcoming Premier League showdown.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Liverpool – Date, Time, & Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Liverpool to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their English Premier League Matchday 7 meeting on Saturday afternoon (September 30). The match will kick off at 5:30 PM in north London (12:30 PM ET | 9:30 AM PT).

Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Liverpool – Where To Watch In The US & Canada

Premier League fans in the United States can catch the mouth-watering clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool live on USA Network. One can also stream the game live on NBCSports.com or through the NBC Sports app on their handheld devices. Fans in Canada can watch the Tottenham-Liverpool clash on fuboTV Canada.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Liverpool – Team Form & Head-To-Head

Under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur are playing like a team reborn. Gone are the goal-front hesitations and regular defensive mishaps, Postecoglou’s Lilywhites have proven, time and again, that they mean business. Tottenham are yet to taste defeat in the English Premier League this season, winning four times and drawing twice. They have scored 15 goals and conceded seven.

The north London outfit are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with local rivals Arsenal. They were the obvious underdogs in the clash at the Emirates Stadium, which makes the draw all the more impressive.

Liverpool, too, have played like a team on a mission. They disappointingly missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification last season and are seemingly determined to bounce back with aplomb. Like Spurs, the Reds are also unbeaten after six Premier League matches, winning five. With 16 points acquired, Liverpool currently find themselves in second place in the standings.

The Merseysiders picked up a 3-1 win over West Ham United in their last Premier League outing and will look to slay another London rival this weekend.

According to the data from Evening Standard, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have faced each other a total of 181 times throughout history. The Reds have a massive lead in head-to-head stats, with them beating Spurs on 89 occasions while holding them to 44 draws. Spurs have thus far won 48 times against Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Liverpool – Prediction

Spurs have played excellent, eye-catching football since the start of the season, and should fancy their chances on Saturday. However, going by recent form (5-game winning streak in EPL) and squad depth, we cannot help but give Liverpool the edge. Unless the Anfield outfit fail to bring their A-game, we expect them to pick up an entertaining 2-1 victory in Tottenham’s backyard.