Gary Neville Makes Bold Declan Rice Claim Following Arsenal's Draw With Tottenham Hotspur

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed Arsenal would have beaten Tottenham Hotspur had midfield powerhouse Declan Rice completed the game.

North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur renewed their rivalry on Sunday afternoon (September 24), with the Lilywhites making the trip to the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 6 appointment. The Gunners were on the front foot for most of the game, but could not get maximum points. The game ended 2-2 at the Emirates, causing Arsenal to slip to fifth place in the Premier League rankings.

Gary Neville Thinks Declan Rice Would Have Won Arsenal The Game

Not only did Arsenal drop two points, but they also finished without two of their most important players, Rice and Bukayo Saka, losing the pair due to injuries. While Saka left just four minutes before the end of the game, Rice had to be substituted at half-time. Speaking after the game, Neville claimed that the Englishman’s injury cost Arsenal the game.

The former defender said:

Rice is a monster in there and I think they beat Spurs with him out there for the full 90 minutes. 

He’s that type of player who just drives Arsenal forward and those corners at the end, he’ll get you something. He has that in him to will a team on and get that result.

Mikel Arteta Sheds Light On Rice Injury

Speaking to the press after the draw, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that Rice felt discomfort in his back during the first half on Sunday. After assessing him at half-time, the Londoners decided against sending him back in.

The Spanish tactician said:

Yeah he had some discomfort in his back and he was telling us during the first half he wasn’t comfortable and when we assessed him at half-time he couldn’t continue.

When asked if the former West Ham United would be out for long, Arteta added:

Hopefully not. We have to assess him because it’s strange that a player like him asks to come off because he wasn’t comfortable so hopefully not but let’s see.

Arsenal will return to action with a clash against Brentford in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night (September 27).

