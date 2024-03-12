In 2023, the Commanders used second-year QB Sam Howell as their starter. The 23-year-old played in all 17 games for Washington and had a shaky season. Howell led the NFL with 21 thrown interceptions and was sacked a league-high 65 times. Washington’s former 5th-round pick was 4-13 as a starter last season.

The Commanders finished as one of the worst teams in the NFL last season and now have the 2nd overall pick in 2024. With Caleb Williams presumably going to the Bears at #1, that leaves the Commanders with two options. That leaves Washington in a position to draft a QB. Additionally, the Commanders just signed QB Marcus Mariota to a one-year deal. Suddenly, the Commadnders’ QB room is getting crowded.

Marcus Mariota is signing with the Washington Commanders for one season

Washington now has Marcus Mariota and Sam Howell on its roster, with another quarterback potentially joining, as the team holds the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft. https://t.co/1qmKgVCBr6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024



Last season, the Commadnerts used Sam Howell as their starter and Jacoby Brissett was their backup. Brissett signed a one-year deal to go play for the Patriots in 2024. Washington has the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They’ll likely take Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. One of those players will be their new starter next season. Leaving the Commanders in need of a backup QB. You would think the team would use Howell as their backup.

That is what they did in his rookie season. In 2022, Taylor Heinicke started nine games for the Commanders and Carson Wentz started seven games. Howell was given the chance to start vs. the Cowboys in Week 18 and won his first game. The 23-year-old’s job as the backup could be in jeopardy this season now that Marcus Mariota is with Washington. Howell may be the third-string QB this season after 17 starts in 2023 for the Commanders.

Commanders to sign QB Marcus Mariota to one-year, $6M deal. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/wle3AtRnfc — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2024



This will be Marcus Mariota’s fourth team in the last four seasons. He was with the Raiders in 2021, the Falcons in 2022, and the Eagles in 2023. Now. Mariota will stay in the NFC East and play for the Commanders. The veteran QB will be entering his 10th professional season after being drafted second overall in 2015. In 2022, Mariota started the Falcons’ first 13 games of the season and was eventually benched for Desmond Ridder. He made zero starts for Philadelphia in 2023 and played in three games. Now, Mariota can be a veteran presence in the locker room for the rookie QB Washington will be drafting in April.