The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will play in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game

Zach Wolpin
For the last 60+ years, the NFL Hall of Fame Game has been held in Canton, Ohio. The league’s very first HOF Game was played in 1962. It was to celebrate the construction of the Pro Football HOF. Playing in that game were the New York Giants and the St. Loius Cardinals. Just under 16,000 fans were in attendance to watch a 21-21 tie. 

In 2024, the HOF Game will feature the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans. The game will take place at 8:00 p.m. EST on August 1. Chicago and Houston have players being inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame class. Making them easy choices for this year’s HOF Game. This could presumably be the NFL debut for Caleb Williams if he’s drafted by Chicago.

Chicago and Houston will play in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game


For just the second time in franchise history, the Houston Texans will be playing in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game. Their first time was Houston’s inaugural season in 2002. They lost 34-17 to the Giants in that matchup. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame this August is former Texans WR Andre Johnson. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Texans. At 42, Johnson will officially be enshrined in the Hall of Fame this summer.

The Chicago Bears will be playing in the HOF Game for the first time since 2018. In that matchup, the Bears lost 17-16 to the Ravens. For Chicago, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. McMichael played 13 seasons for the Bears and was part of their elite defense unit in 1985. The two-time All-pro finished with (95.0) career sacks and two All-Pro selections.


While Julius Peppers played the bulk of his career with the Panthers, he was loved in Chicago. The 44-year-old played four seasons with the Bears. He had (37.5) sacks and 107 tackles for loss. Peppers played 17 seasons in the NFL and had a legendary career. His career was so long that he’s a member of the 2000s and 2010s All-Decades team. Along with the 2024 Draft class being enshrined, we’ll likely see the debut of Caleb Williams at the HOF Game on August 1. This will be an event that draws a lot of attention and media for the league. Caleb Willaims has been the talk of the NFL for the last two seasons. It’s only a matter of time until he is drafted by the Bears.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
