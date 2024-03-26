For the last 60+ years, the NFL Hall of Fame Game has been held in Canton, Ohio. The league’s very first HOF Game was played in 1962. It was to celebrate the construction of the Pro Football HOF. Playing in that game were the New York Giants and the St. Loius Cardinals. Just under 16,000 fans were in attendance to watch a 21-21 tie.

In 2024, the HOF Game will feature the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans. The game will take place at 8:00 p.m. EST on August 1. Chicago and Houston have players being inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame class. Making them easy choices for this year’s HOF Game. This could presumably be the NFL debut for Caleb Williams if he’s drafted by Chicago.

🚨 The @ChicagoBears will face the @HoustonTexans in Canton for the 2024 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 1. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 12. More info: https://t.co/WoXwN3YXvn pic.twitter.com/3eQbtxnfpc — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) March 26, 2024



For just the second time in franchise history, the Houston Texans will be playing in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game. Their first time was Houston’s inaugural season in 2002. They lost 34-17 to the Giants in that matchup. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame this August is former Texans WR Andre Johnson. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Texans. At 42, Johnson will officially be enshrined in the Hall of Fame this summer.

The Chicago Bears will be playing in the HOF Game for the first time since 2018. In that matchup, the Bears lost 17-16 to the Ravens. For Chicago, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. McMichael played 13 seasons for the Bears and was part of their elite defense unit in 1985. The two-time All-pro finished with (95.0) career sacks and two All-Pro selections.

While Julius Peppers played the bulk of his career with the Panthers, he was loved in Chicago. The 44-year-old played four seasons with the Bears. He had (37.5) sacks and 107 tackles for loss. Peppers played 17 seasons in the NFL and had a legendary career. His career was so long that he’s a member of the 2000s and 2010s All-Decades team. Along with the 2024 Draft class being enshrined, we’ll likely see the debut of Caleb Williams at the HOF Game on August 1. This will be an event that draws a lot of attention and media for the league. Caleb Willaims has been the talk of the NFL for the last two seasons. It’s only a matter of time until he is drafted by the Bears.