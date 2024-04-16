Soccer

“We take it for granted” – Taylor Twellman Says MLS Is Unlikely To See A Player As Marvelous As Lionel Messi

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLS Lionel Messi Inter Miami
MLS Lionel Messi Inter Miami

Former USMNT star Taylor Twellman has heaped praise on Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi, urging Major League Soccer (MLS) fans not to take his genius for granted and to celebrate him as long as they possibly can.

Lionel Messi Dropped A Masterclass Against Sporting KC In Front Of Soldout Kansas City Stadium

Eager to bounce back from their CONCACAF Champions Cup elimination, Messi’s Inter Miami traveled to Children’s Mercy Park for their MLS clash with Sporting KC on Saturday night (April 13). The Argentian delivered an excellent performance, scoring once and providing an assist to take the Herons to a 3-2 victory.

A record 72,000 fans flocked to the Children’s Mercy Park to watch the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner at his majestic best. And it is safe to say they got what they came for.

Taylor Twellman Says Lionel Messi’s Genius Is Often Taken For Granted

After the game, Twellman discussed the impact the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has had in MLS, suggesting the league may not ever see a better player.

Following Messi and Co.’s win in Missouri, Twellman said (via GOAL):

72,000 people showed up in Kansas City to watch an MLS league game – that is the fourth largest in league history for a single MLS game. Just let that sink in. Even their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, wanted to be there 90 minutes before kick-off to soak it all in. And tip of the cap to the fans. I was expecting a pro-Messi crowd. It was a pro-Kansas City crowd, and then some.

But how do you not marvel at what Messi does on and off the field? People forget that in 2008, Sporting Kansas City played their last competitive game in that building against the LA Galaxy, where Inter Miami owner David Beckham was in town and they only drew 26,000.”

He concluded by adding:

Messi shows up, they sell out in less than a week. But then it’s the ability to rise to the occasion every single time and give the people what they want – the assists, the goal, the win. We take it for granted what he does and what it all means. And when it’s all said and done, will we ever see the likes of this again? I doubt it.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker has played five matches in MLS this season, scoring five times and providing two assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
MLS Lionel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer

LATEST “We take it for granted” – Taylor Twellman Says MLS Is Unlikely To See A Player As Marvelous As Lionel Messi

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 16 2024
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
“I’m so, so upset about the situation” – Mauricio Pochettino Slams Chelsea Duo Over Unacceptable Behavior In Everton Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 16 2024

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has criticized Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke for being involved in an altercation with Cole Palmer over who would take the penalty against Everton. He called…

UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
5 Teams That Have Lost The Most UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Ties
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 16 2024

Last week, the UEFA Champions League gifted fans four remarkable match-ups in the quarter-final first leg. On Tuesday (April 9), Manchester City and Real Madrid played out a fascinating 3-3…

Bayern Munich Are The Most Consistent Team In Europe
Soccer
5 Longest Title-Winning Runs Across Top 5 European Leagues: Bayern Munich Have Been The Most Dominant Team On The Continent
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 16 2024
Barcelona vs PSG
Soccer
Barcelona vs PSG: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 16 2024
Bichota Barcelona
Soccer
Barcelona To Flaunt Karol G’s ‘Bichota’ Logo In Special Edition Kit For Clash Against Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 12 2024
Vinicius Jr
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Claims Vinicius Jr. To PSG Is Not An ‘Unrealistic’ Prospect
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 12 2024
Arrow to top