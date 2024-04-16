Six days after playing out an enthralling first leg at the Parc des Princes, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will meet for the all-important UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday night, April 16. Continue reading to learn all the key details about the do-or-die match-up between two bitter foes.

Barcelona vs PSG: Where To Watch Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg In The US

The mouth-watering tussle between Barcelona and PSG will kick off at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT / 9 PM CEST at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday. Fans in the United States can watch the UEFA Champions League second leg live on Paramount+, TUDN.com, UniMas, Univision NOW, ViX and TUDN App.

Barcelona vs PSG: Preview

What Happened In The First Leg

The Blaugrana traveled to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final with the Parisians last Wednesday, April 10. The visitors soon took control of the game and opened the scoring through Raphinha in the 37th minute. Two quick goals from former Barcelona man Ousmane Dembele and PSG midfielder Vitinha turned the game on its head early in the second half. Their joy, however, was shortlived, as Raphinha struck again just past the hour mark to restore parity. Then, in the final quarter of the first leg, Andreas Christensen headed home from a corner, securing a 3-2 victory for the traveling party.

Following the victory in Paris, Barcelona faced Cadiz away from home, claiming a slender 1-0 win in La Liga. PSG, meanwhile, were not in action over the weekend, which has allowed them some extra preparation time for the showdown in Catalonia.

Team News

Barcelona will be without Gavi and Alejandro Balde, who will not be available for selection until the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Additionally, the hosts will not have the services of Christensen and Sergi Roberto, who picked up milestone yellow cards in the first leg and are suspended for the clash on Tuesday.

PSG, on the other hand, will still not have Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, and Sergio Rico at their disposal, while Nordi Mukiele is doubtful due to a head injury. One of their best players, Achraf Hakimi, however, will return to the fold after missing the first leg due to suspension.

Barcelona vs PSG: Prediction

Barcelona and PSG played out a fascinating game in Paris, and we expect nothing less in Catalonia. Luckily for the Blaugrana, PSG talisman Kylian Mbappe endured one of his season-worst nights in the first leg, failing to make any impact whatsoever. But expecting him to drop another disasterclass would be overly optimistic. We expect Mbappe and Co. to take the fight to Barcelona and push the game to extra time, but the hosts may win the tie owing to their big-match experience.

We are backing PSG to secure a 2-1 win from open play then ultimately lose on penalties.