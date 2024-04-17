Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has criticized his teammate Ronald Araujo for his costly mistake in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The former Manchester City man believes the Uruguayan’s decision-making cost Barca a fair shot at making it to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Ronald Araujo Saw A Tie-Turning Red Card Against PSG

Carrying a one-goal advantage from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with PSG, Barcelona fancied themselves making it to their first semi-final since the 2018-19 season. Their hopes of last-four qualification received a mega boost in the 12th minute when Raphinha put them 1-0 up at the Estadi Lluis Olimpic Companys on Tuesday night (April 16).

Just when it looked like Barca were firmly in control, Bradley Barcola drew a blatant foul from Araujo in the 29th minute. The Frenchman used his afterburners to get away from the Uruguayan, baiting him to pull him down. Since Araujo was the last man between Barcola and the goalkeeper, the referee reached for the pocket and gave the center-back marching orders.

Down to 10 men, Barcelona eventually gave in to the pressure and succumbed to a 4-1 loss on the night. Kylian Mbappe’s brace as well as a goal each from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha helped PSG to the final four with a 6-4 aggregate scoreline.

Barcelona Star Gundogan Believes Araujo Should Not Have Dragged Barcola Down

Speaking to the press after the game, Gundogan said Araujo should have let Barcola through, as his red card made it an uphill climb for the Blaugrana.

The German midfielder said (via Metro):

“It’s hard to say [whether the referee was right to send Araujo off]… But in these crucial moments, you have to be sure if you go for the ball.

“I don’t know if he touches the ball or not. I prefer to concede a goal or even allow a one-on-one.”

He added:

“I don’t know if he got to the ball or not, but give the goalkeeper the opportunity to. stop it, or even give them the goal.

“Being one less so soon kills you in the game.”

It was Araujo’s second dismissal of the 2023-24 season. His first one came in the 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final on January 14.