La Liga giants Barcelona will wear a one-off, special edition home kit when they take on Real Madrid in the final domestic El Clasico of the 2023-24 season at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on April 21. As part of their sponsorship deal with Spotify, the Blaugrana will Flaunt Karol G’s ‘Bichota’ logo dab smack in the middle of the front of the shirt.

Karol G Becomes The Latest Name To Go On Barcelona’s Shirt After Drake, ROSALÍA, and The Rolling Stones

Unlike most sponsors on the planet, music streaming giant Spotify is not hell-bent on keeping its logo front and center of the jersey throughout the season. On some special occasions, it promotes the platform’s most popular artists by allowing their logo to take center stage on Barcelona’s home kit.

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Barcelona have been using special-edition shirts for matches against bitter rivals Real Madrid. In October 2022, they flaunted Drake’s signature ‘OVO’ owl logo for the Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Then in March 2023, Barcelona sported Catalan artist ROSALÍA’s MOTOMAMI album logo on their shirt for the match against Los Merengues at Camp Nou. Finally, in October 2023, The Rolling Stones’ legendary ‘Tongue and Lips’ logo made an appearance in the first Clasico of the current campaign.

On April 21, Reggaeton star Karol G will join the elite company, as Spotify is using Barcelona’s canvas to tip its hat to one of the biggest Latin artists in the world. The Colombian has earned the right to feature after becoming the most-streamed female Latin artist on Spotify for four consecutive years.

The limited edition shirt will feature Karol G’s famous barbed wire hearts symbol with the singer’s name sitting inside. Barcelona Femeni will wear the kit first, during their Liga F clash with Villarreal on April 13.

Karol G Elated To Get The Honor Of Being On Barca’s Shirt

Naturally, Karol G is over the moon with the honor Spotify and Barcelona are bestowing over her. In a heartfelt statement, she conveyed (via FourFourTwo):

“The heart symbol represents what became ‘Bichota’ style, a moment in my life where I found strength, resilience and support. Thanks to Spotify and FC Barcelona, seeing it on the front of a shirt that inspires so much of that same energy is truly meaningful.”

Barcelona will hope Karol G’s insignia brings them good luck against Real Madrid. They need to win at the Bernabeu to have a shot at overcoming Los Blancos’ eight-point lead and defending the La Liga title.