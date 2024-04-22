Soccer

“It’s embarrassing for football” – Barcelona Player And Manager Frustrated By Absence Of Goal-Line Technology After Defeat To Real Madrid

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed

Barcelona manager Xavi and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen slammed La Liga for not having the goal-line technology, suggesting their team were robbed of a goal in their defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday night (April 21).

The Biggest Moment Of Controversy In Sunday’s El Clasico

Ten minutes after Vinicius Jr. canceled out Andreas Christensen’s opening goal, Barcelona seemingly put their noses back in front, when Lamine Yamal flicked the ball toward Andriy Lunin’s goal. Scrambling, the Ukrainian goalkeeper somehow kept the ball from hitting the back of the net by collecting it on the goal line. Barcelona players frantically claimed that the ball had gone past the goal line, while Madrid players insisted it had not.

Due to the lack of goal-line technology and unconvincing camera angles, a long VAR check ensued, which ultimately went in Los Blancos’ favor. Barcelona eventually went 2-1 up through Fermin Lopez’s goal in the second half, but Lucas Vazquez quickly restored parity for the hosts. Jude Bellingham sensationally popped up with the winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time, sealing a 3-2 victory for the All-Whites.

Barcelona’s Ter Stegen & Xavi Bemoan Lack Of Goal-Line Technology After Real Madrid Defeat

In a press conference, both Ter Stegen and Xavi expressed their disappointment over the lack of goal-line technology in La Liga, with the German shot-stopper calling it an embarrassment for the sport.

Ter Stegen remarked (via The Mirror):

I can’t find the words to explain what happened on the goal line. It’s embarrassing for football. There is a lot of money in this industry, but not for what is important. I don’t understand how there cannot be money to implement the technology that other leagues have.

His manager Xavi also had the same opinion, saying the “best league in the world” had to have the goal-line technology for impartial decision-making.

Xavi added:

I completely agree with him. 

It’s embarrassing that there is not goal-line technology. If we want to say this is the best league in the world, we need it. Everyone has seen it. What can I say? [The league] can sanction me. The images are there.

Following Sunday’s defeat, Barcelona have practically fallen out of contention for the La Liga title. Los Merengues have an 11-point lead at the top of the league standings with only six games left to play.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer

LATEST “It’s embarrassing for football” – Barcelona Player And Manager Frustrated By Absence Of Goal-Line Technology After Defeat To Real Madrid

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
“Performance after performance” – Jamie Carragher Makes Blunt Erik ten Hag Prediction After Manchester United’s Victory Over Coventry City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed Manchester United will sack Erik ten Hag in the summer. Carragher admitted he did not see how United would keep him on after the…

Lionel Messi Pichichi Trophy
Soccer
Pichichi Trophy: 5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals In La Liga This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024

Named after the legendary Athletic Bilbao striker Rafael “Pichichi” Moreno, the Trofeo Pichichi or the Pichichi Trophy recognizes the top goalscorer of a La Liga season. The trophy, which has…

Real Madrid Vs Barcelona
Soccer
Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona: Los Blancos Take Insurmountable Lead In La Liga Title Race As Blaugrana Falter At The End
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024
Coventry Vs Manchester United
Soccer
FA Cup Semi-Finals: Sensational Coventry City Win Hearts But Suffer Penalty Heartbreak To Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 21 2024
Coventry Manchester United
Soccer
“It is written in the stars” – Chris Sutton Makes Shocking FA Cup Semi-Final Prediction For Coventry City vs Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 19 2024
Manchester City Chelsea
Soccer
“They have an odd dressing room at the moment” – Chris Sutton Makes Interesting Prediction For FA Cup Semi-Final Between Manchester City & Chelsea
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 19 2024
Arrow to top