Barcelona manager Xavi and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen slammed La Liga for not having the goal-line technology, suggesting their team were robbed of a goal in their defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday night (April 21).

The Biggest Moment Of Controversy In Sunday’s El Clasico

Ten minutes after Vinicius Jr. canceled out Andreas Christensen’s opening goal, Barcelona seemingly put their noses back in front, when Lamine Yamal flicked the ball toward Andriy Lunin’s goal. Scrambling, the Ukrainian goalkeeper somehow kept the ball from hitting the back of the net by collecting it on the goal line. Barcelona players frantically claimed that the ball had gone past the goal line, while Madrid players insisted it had not.

Due to the lack of goal-line technology and unconvincing camera angles, a long VAR check ensued, which ultimately went in Los Blancos’ favor. Barcelona eventually went 2-1 up through Fermin Lopez’s goal in the second half, but Lucas Vazquez quickly restored parity for the hosts. Jude Bellingham sensationally popped up with the winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time, sealing a 3-2 victory for the All-Whites.

Barcelona’s Ter Stegen & Xavi Bemoan Lack Of Goal-Line Technology After Real Madrid Defeat

In a press conference, both Ter Stegen and Xavi expressed their disappointment over the lack of goal-line technology in La Liga, with the German shot-stopper calling it an embarrassment for the sport.

Ter Stegen remarked (via The Mirror):

“I can’t find the words to explain what happened on the goal line. It’s embarrassing for football. There is a lot of money in this industry, but not for what is important. I don’t understand how there cannot be money to implement the technology that other leagues have.”

His manager Xavi also had the same opinion, saying the “best league in the world” had to have the goal-line technology for impartial decision-making.

Xavi added:

“I completely agree with him.

“It’s embarrassing that there is not goal-line technology. If we want to say this is the best league in the world, we need it. Everyone has seen it. What can I say? [The league] can sanction me. The images are there.”

Following Sunday’s defeat, Barcelona have practically fallen out of contention for the La Liga title. Los Merengues have an 11-point lead at the top of the league standings with only six games left to play.