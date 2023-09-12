Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann has once again expressed his desire to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS). The France ace first acknowledged his wish to ply his trade in the MLS back in August.

MLS is One Of The Most Desirable Leagues In The World

American top-flight, MLS, has long been a desirable destination for soccer players. Now, with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi serving as MLS’ poster boy, the league’s popularity is at an all-time high.

In comparison with the top European leagues, the MLS does not stifle players with back-to-back highly competitive fixtures. The regular season of the league generally runs from March to October and, as of now, there is no relegation. To top it off, fans are genuinely passionate about the sport, the training facilities and stadiums are world-class, and the payout is rather handsome, at least when compared to European leagues.

Atletico Madrid Star Antoine Griezmann Reaffirms Desire To Play In America

In a press conference in August, Griezmann revealed that he admired American sports and it was his “target” to go to MLS. The 32-year-old said (via 90min):

“My target is to end up there [in MLS], with everything that I like about American sports, playing in MLS and enjoying myself, being able to win things and be at my best level.”

Speaking at a recent conference in the French national camp, Griezmann reaffirmed his MLS wish. The Atletico ace said that while he understood the obvious pull of the Saudi Pro League, he still wanted to play for an American team.

Griezmann added:

“Saudi Arabia? I understand those who have to go there; we’re talking about incredible sums of money.

“Could I go? I have a family, three children. It’s not an easy decision to make. The MLS is still my priority.”

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is widely hailed as one of the best players of this generation. He is an instinctive goalscorer, loves to create chances, and does not shy away from putting in a shift when required. Considering the fact that he is still at the top of his game and does not see his Atletico contract expire anytime soon (June 2026), it could be a while before we see him in America.