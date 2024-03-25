NFL

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin says Russell Wilson will have ‘pole position’ to be their starting QB in 2024

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mike Tomlin Steelers pic
Mike Tomlin Steelers pic

This offseason, the Steelers did a complete re-design of their QB room. In 2023, they had Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Now, Pittsburgh has Pro Bowler Russell Wilson and Justin Fields who’s still trying to find his way in the NFL. Both players look to be upgrades of the QB play they had in 2023. 

At this year’s annual team meeting, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media about their QB situation. He said that Russell Wilson will have a “pole position” to be their starter in 2023. However, Tomlin also mentioned that Justin Fields will also be given a chance to compete for the job. Which player is best suited to run Pittsburgh’s offense in 2024?

The Steelers have an interesting QB dilemma on their hands this offseason


In 2023, Russell Wilson was with the Broncos. He made 15 starts for Denver and went 7-8. For the final two games of the season, Wilson was benched for backup QB Jarrett Stidham. Head coach Sean Payton hated Wilson and had no intentions of keeping him as their franchise QB. After two seasons in Denver, Wilson was released this offseason. The 35-year-old quickly landed on his feet and signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

As a veteran QB, Wilson should have no problems with learning a new offense. It’s something he’s done plenty of times in his career. Additionally, he had to do it last offseason to learn Sean Payton’s offensive terminology. Pittsburgh has a new offensive coordinator this offseason in Arthur Smith. He was formerly the Falcons’ head coach for three seasons before being let go. Smith will replace Matt Canada in 2024. Russell Wilson might be the easy choice at QB next season but the Steelers would then be wasting the talent of Justin Fields.


Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are in two different stages of their career. Wilson is heading into year 13 and has accomplished a lot in the NFL. If Pittsburgh used him as their starter in 2024, they know what type of production Wilson would give them. However, Justin Fields is just 25 years old and has a ton of unlocked potential. Are the Steelers ready to just put Fields on the bench and waste his talent? There will be a QB battle in Pittsburgh this offseason to see who their starting QB will be in 2024.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Mike Tomlin Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Steelers’ Mike Tomlin says Russell Wilson will have ‘pole position’ to be their starting QB in 2024

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 25 2024
Jim Harbuagh Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh believes the 5th pick is essentially the #1 choice in this 2024 Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 25 2024

It’s no secret that the QB talent at the top of the 2024 Draft class is elite. If the top three picks stay chalk. three QBs will go off the…

rsz screenshot 2024 03 04 004935
NFL
Broncos Trade Into Top-10 To Select JJ McCarthy In Latest Mock Draft From The Athletic
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 24 2024

JJ McCarthy has been one of the big risers when it comes to draft stock in the recent weeks. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye have long been considered the undisputed…

rsz new york jets v buffalo bills
NFL
The New York Jets Are Having Trouble Finding A Trade Partner For Zach Wilson
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 24 2024
rsz usatsi 19652757
NFL
Patriots Are “Not Dead Set” On Taking A QB With 3rd Overall Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 24 2024
rsz usatsi 10234816
NFL
Commanders Very Likely To Stay Put At #2 Pick Despite Receiving Trade Calls
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 23 2024
rsz gettyimages 1612618081 scaled 1
NFL
The Cleveland Browns Currently Have The Most Expensive Offense In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 22 2024
Arrow to top