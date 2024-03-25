This offseason, the Steelers did a complete re-design of their QB room. In 2023, they had Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Now, Pittsburgh has Pro Bowler Russell Wilson and Justin Fields who’s still trying to find his way in the NFL. Both players look to be upgrades of the QB play they had in 2023.

At this year’s annual team meeting, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media about their QB situation. He said that Russell Wilson will have a “pole position” to be their starter in 2023. However, Tomlin also mentioned that Justin Fields will also be given a chance to compete for the job. Which player is best suited to run Pittsburgh’s offense in 2024?

The Steelers have an interesting QB dilemma on their hands this offseason

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reiterated that Russell Wilson “has pole position” to be the starting QB. Not against competition. And “when it’s time to compete, Justin will be given an opportunity to show his capabilities.” He said Justin Fields “oozes talent.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2024



In 2023, Russell Wilson was with the Broncos. He made 15 starts for Denver and went 7-8. For the final two games of the season, Wilson was benched for backup QB Jarrett Stidham. Head coach Sean Payton hated Wilson and had no intentions of keeping him as their franchise QB. After two seasons in Denver, Wilson was released this offseason. The 35-year-old quickly landed on his feet and signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

As a veteran QB, Wilson should have no problems with learning a new offense. It’s something he’s done plenty of times in his career. Additionally, he had to do it last offseason to learn Sean Payton’s offensive terminology. Pittsburgh has a new offensive coordinator this offseason in Arthur Smith. He was formerly the Falcons’ head coach for three seasons before being let go. Smith will replace Matt Canada in 2024. Russell Wilson might be the easy choice at QB next season but the Steelers would then be wasting the talent of Justin Fields.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said that Russell Wilson is in the “Pole Position” to be their starting QB, but stated that “Justin Fields will have an opportunity to compete.” pic.twitter.com/d7Sn1wqpSy — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) March 25, 2024



Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are in two different stages of their career. Wilson is heading into year 13 and has accomplished a lot in the NFL. If Pittsburgh used him as their starter in 2024, they know what type of production Wilson would give them. However, Justin Fields is just 25 years old and has a ton of unlocked potential. Are the Steelers ready to just put Fields on the bench and waste his talent? There will be a QB battle in Pittsburgh this offseason to see who their starting QB will be in 2024.