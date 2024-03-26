Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in the history of soccer. Their glory, however, has not come without sacrifices, with many club favorites paying the price for failing to keep up with the competition. Only the most adaptable and resilient manage to stay at the club for years, and today, we will take a look at some top midfielders who lead the way in longevity at Real Madrid.

Continue reading to meet the top five defenders who have played the most games for the All-Whites:

Data Courtesy: Transfermarkt

#5 Toni Kroos – 455 Games

Kicking off the list is Germany’s star central midfielder Toni Kroos. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner, who joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2014, has played a whopping 455 matches so far in all competitions, scoring 28 goals and providing 96 assists.

The 34-year-old has always turned up for the big matches, winning every major trophy with Los Blancos. In the last 10 years, Kroos has won four UEFA Champions League trophies, including three on the trot; five FIFA Club World Cup trophies, three La Liga titles, and four UEFA Super Cups at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium among other honors. Kroos’ contract with the club expires in June 2024, but the club are reportedly keen on extending his stay.

#4 Luka Modric – 521 Games

Questions were raised when Jose Mourinho signed Luka Modric from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012. The central midfielder faced criticism in his debut campaign, with some media outlets branding him one of the worst performers of the season. Twelve years in, Modric now holds the crown for being one of the most impactful players in the club’s history. The Croatian icon has played 521 matches for the All-Whites, scoring 39 times and providing 84 assists.

Modric has won five UEFA Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, and two Copas del Rey, amongst other honors since 2012. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner will see his contract expire in June 2024, and it is unlikely that he will extend his run for another year.

#3 Pirri – 516 Games

A Real Madrid icon through and through, Pirri was on the white side of Madrid for a good 16 years between 1964 and 1980. The former defensive midfielder played a staggering 516 games for the All-Whites, scoring 156 times and emerging as the most prolific player in his position.

Pirri won it all with the Whites during his legendary run. He snagged 10 La Liga titles, four Copas del Rey, and one European Cup.

#2 Guti – 542 Games

One of the most dedicated players Real Madrid have ever had, Guti Haz was at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for 14 long years. Despite not always playing regularly, Guti refused to leave Madrid in his prime, appearing in an impressive 542 matches. The ex-center midfielder had a penchant for the spectacular and recorded 77 goals and 94 assists during his Real Madrid career.

Guti’s stay at the Bernabeu was laden with trophies. He won a total of 16 trophies with Real Madrid, including five La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies.

#1 Michel – 543 Games

Michel is the most successful right-midfielder Real Madrid have ever had. The Cantera graduate spent 12 years with the senior team between 1984 and 1996, playing a whopping 543 games. The former Spain international was a menace in the final third, tormenting his opposition with inch-perfect passes and venomous shots. He scored 130 goals and claimed 148 assists during his stay, emerging as the most prolific midfielder in Los Blancos’ history.

Michel did not win the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, but he was an integral part of the team that won five consecutive La Liga titles between 1985-86 and 1989-90. He also won two UEFA Cups (now Europa League), two Copas del Rey, and four Supercopa de Espana with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.