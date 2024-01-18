Manchester United legend Roy Keane and former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher have claimed Erik ten Hag does not possess charisma — something that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has in abundance.

Roy Keane Says Manchester United Are Missing Something This Season

Manchester United have not been at their best this season. They have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup and find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League standings. FA Cup is their only shot at silverware this season.

Keane, who won seven Premier League titles and a Champions League with United, has speculated that his old club is possibly reflecting the personality of their manager, urging the Dutchman to show more character. On the Stick to Football podcast by Sky Bet, the Irishman said (via Express):

“Sometimes the team can reflect the attitude of the manager. You see Klopp up and at them, but you do listen to the Manchester United manager, and you think, I just want to see a bit more personality from him and the team sometimes reflect that.

“̌Manchester United are missing something. A bit of belief, confidence, chopping, and changing where they are lacking goals. It doesn’t matter what team you’re playing for, you end up in no man’s land. They aren’t a pressing team, they aren’t brilliant at dominating, they are not a brilliant physical team, they aren’t unbelievable at set pieces.”

Jamie Carragher Says Ten Hag Reminds Him Of Former Liverpool Boss Rafa Benitez

Carragher agreed with Keane’s assessment, saying Ten Hag reminded him of 2005 UEFA Champions League-winning manager Rafa Benitez.

The Englishman opined:

“My worry with Ten Hag is that when I was looking at him last season, he reminded me a bit of Rafa Benitez. He didn’t have great charisma. In press conferences he’s very straight and looked like he didn’t want to be there. Benitez was similar, but he was top drawer on the training pitch.”

Carragher also urged Ten Hag to improve tactically, as he supposedly did not possess the charisma to inspire his players.

“I thought that was Ten Hag last season when United were doing well, that he really knows the game but hasn’t got a huge personality, so if he’s not getting stuff on the pitch tactically well, then there isn’t much else because I don’t see the players loving him or him lifting their game.”

Ten Hag has lost more games than he has won in the 2023-24 season. The Dutchman has taken charge of United in 30 games this term, taking them to 13 wins, three draws, and 14 defeats.