Chelsea could reportedly try to sign either Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema or Al-Ahli center-forward Roberto Firmino to address their lack of goals in the January transfer window. Both players joined the Saudi Pro League clubs in July, with Benzema scoring 15 goals in 24 games for Al-Ittihad and Firmino netting thrice in 19 matches for Al-Ahli since then.

Chelsea Turn Attention Toward Benzema And Firmino After Learning Steep Price Tag Of First-Choice Target

In last week’s report, the Daily Mail credited Chelsea with a strong interest in Napoli center-forward Victor Osimhen. The player is also reportedly open to the switch to the English Premier League, but he will not force his way out of Naples.

It is believed there is a £103 million ($131.13 million) release clause in the Nigeria international’s contract, but the Pensioners are not looking to spend such a blockbuster sum in the January transfer window. Additionally, Osimhen is currently representing Nigeria in AFCON 2023, meaning even if Chelsea complete the signing, they will not have his services right away.

Brentford attacker and Arsenal target Ivan Toney is also reportedly on Chelsea’s radar. But the Englishman is unlikely to leave the Bees in the January window.

With their top two transfer targets out of reach, the west Londoners are looking for an economical solution to their goalscoring problems. They want to sign a tried-and-tested center-forward for six months and go after their top targets in the summer transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, Benzema and Firmino are two players whom Chelsea see as perfect short-term alternatives. Five-time UEFA Champions League winner Benzema knows all about turning up in big moments, while 2019 UEFA Champions League winner Firmino has the handy Premier League experience. It will be interesting to see if the club manage to pull off the improbable and bring either player to London.

Blues Have Been Inconsistent In Front Of Goal This Season

The Stamford Bridge outfit have Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Armando Broja as their natural center-forward options. Jackson and Palmer have both scored eight times for the club in all competitions, emerging as the joint-top scorers. Unfortunately, Chelsea cannot rely on Jackson at the moment, as he is representing Senegal in AFCON 2023. Broja, meanwhile, has only returned to fitness and may require some time to get back to his best.

The Blues need a bit of direction, which both Firmino and Benzema would be able to provide.

This season, Chelsea have scored 35 goals in 21 Premier League matches. Only Manchester United (33) have scored fewer Premier League goals in the top 10. Unless the current crop of attackers picks up the pace or Chelsea sign a player capable of scoring consistently, they could miss out on European soccer for the second successive season.