Soccer

Chelsea Transfer Rumor: Blues Could Target UEFA Champions League-Winning Strikers To Solve Goalscoring Woes

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea could reportedly try to sign either Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema or Al-Ahli center-forward Roberto Firmino to address their lack of goals in the January transfer window. Both players joined the Saudi Pro League clubs in July, with Benzema scoring 15 goals in 24 games for Al-Ittihad and Firmino netting thrice in 19 matches for Al-Ahli since then.

Chelsea Turn Attention Toward Benzema And Firmino After Learning Steep Price Tag Of First-Choice Target

In last week’s report, the Daily Mail credited Chelsea with a strong interest in Napoli center-forward Victor Osimhen. The player is also reportedly open to the switch to the English Premier League, but he will not force his way out of Naples.

It is believed there is a £103 million ($131.13 million) release clause in the Nigeria international’s contract, but the Pensioners are not looking to spend such a blockbuster sum in the January transfer window. Additionally, Osimhen is currently representing Nigeria in AFCON 2023, meaning even if Chelsea complete the signing, they will not have his services right away.

Brentford attacker and Arsenal target Ivan Toney is also reportedly on Chelsea’s radar. But the Englishman is unlikely to leave the Bees in the January window.

With their top two transfer targets out of reach, the west Londoners are looking for an economical solution to their goalscoring problems. They want to sign a tried-and-tested center-forward for six months and go after their top targets in the summer transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, Benzema and Firmino are two players whom Chelsea see as perfect short-term alternatives. Five-time UEFA Champions League winner Benzema knows all about turning up in big moments, while 2019 UEFA Champions League winner Firmino has the handy Premier League experience. It will be interesting to see if the club manage to pull off the improbable and bring either player to London.

Blues Have Been Inconsistent In Front Of Goal This Season

The Stamford Bridge outfit have Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Armando Broja as their natural center-forward options. Jackson and Palmer have both scored eight times for the club in all competitions, emerging as the joint-top scorers. Unfortunately, Chelsea cannot rely on Jackson at the moment, as he is representing Senegal in AFCON 2023. Broja, meanwhile, has only returned to fitness and may require some time to get back to his best.

The Blues need a bit of direction, which both Firmino and Benzema would be able to provide.

This season, Chelsea have scored 35 goals in 21 Premier League matches. Only Manchester United (33) have scored fewer Premier League goals in the top 10. Unless the current crop of attackers picks up the pace or Chelsea sign a player capable of scoring consistently, they could miss out on European soccer for the second successive season.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea Transfer Rumor: Blues Could Target UEFA Champions League-Winning Strikers To Solve Goalscoring Woes

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Manchester United Target Karim Benzema Is One Of The Highest-Paid Athletes In The World
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Karim Benzema’s Saudi Future Amid Manchester United Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema is reportedly unhappy in Saudi Arabia and wants to follow Jordan Henderson back to Europe. Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, however, has played the reports…

PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Liverpool
Soccer
Former PSG Manager Backs Kylian Mbappe To Make Unexpected Transfer Decision Amid Real Madrid & Liverpool Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Fernandez believes Kylian Mbappe will snub Real Madrid and Liverpool once more this summer and sign a contract extension with the Parisians. Kylian Mbappe…

Bayern Munich Man Harry Kane Bagged 3 Trebles In 2023
Soccer
“It is in danger” – Bayern Munich Boss Thomas Tuchel Backs Harry Kane To Break Sensational Bundesliga Record In Debut Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Liverpool and Arsenal Managers
Soccer
“I think if they keep the players fit, they’re an absolute certainty [for Champions League]” – Gary Neville Names Premier League Side That Could Finish Ahead Of Liverpool & Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Lionel Messi Of Barcelona And Cristiano Ronaldo Of Real Madrid
Soccer
El Clasico Legends: 10 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals In Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Real Madrid Beat Barcelona In Supercopa De Espana
Soccer
Supercopa De Espana Final: Hat-Trick Hero Vinicius Jr. Propels Real Madrid To A Huge 4-1 Win Over Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top