Report: Under-Fire Barcelona Forward Could Join La Liga Rivals

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Barcelona academy graduate Ansu Fati is reportedly open to joining La Liga rivals Sevilla in the upcoming summer transfer window. The move was discussed last summer as well, but Barcelona ultimately chose to loan him out to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Barcelona Star Ansu Fati Could Join Sevilla

According to a report from Spanish outlet Diario AS, Sevilla are ready to contact Barcelona over a season-long loan for their attacking talent Fati.

Like the Blaugrana, the Andalusian outfit also find themselves in a financial mess and need to find a way to drastically reduce their wage bill. So, they must sell some of their top players and bring in personnel who can reduce the monetary load without compromising too much on quality. Signing players on loan is the perfect solution for Sevilla for now, as they will not have to pay an upfront fee and even save on wages. As per the aforementioned source, Sevilla see Fati as the perfect stop-gap solution and are contemplating going to Barcelona with a loan proposal.

Following a disappointing loan spell at Brighton, Barca have little hope of selling their No. 10 for a hefty fee. Fati is also on a big contract at Barca, meaning the club can benefit even by loaning him out for the 2024-25 season. To top it all off, the 21-year-old left-winger is open to joining Sevilla on loan, making the loan switch quite practical.

The only hiccup could be the loan fee and wages Sevilla accept to cover for Fati. Brighton agreed to foot in a big chunk of Fati’s wages to sweeten the deal last summer. Sevilla are not in a position to offer the same benefit. In that case, Barca may be more inclined to offload him to the highest bidder.

Ansu Fati Has Failed To Impress At Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has a reputation for nurturing up-and-coming soccer players. Unfortunately, his magic has not worked on Barca loanee Fati. The Spain international has not made any impact since switching to the Premier League, spending most of his time alternating between the bench and treatment room.

So far, Fati has played only 16 matches in the Premier League, starting only three of them. The wide man, who has missed nine matches due to injuries, has only scored twice in the English top flight.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

