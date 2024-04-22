Named after the legendary Athletic Bilbao striker Rafael “Pichichi” Moreno, the Trofeo Pichichi or the Pichichi Trophy recognizes the top goalscorer of a La Liga season. The trophy, which has been awarded annually since the 1952-53 season, has gone to some of the finest players in the history of the sport. Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has won the most Pichichi Trophies in history, with the Argentine claiming it a whopping eight times. His arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, finished as La Liga’s top scorer thrice during his nine-year stay at Real Madrid.

Winning the Pichichi Trophy is pretty much on every attack-minded player’s bucket list. And today, we will take a look at a few players who have a real shot at winning it this season. Continue reading to meet the five leading scorers in the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

#5 Borja Mayoral (Getafe): 15 Goals

Ex-Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral was in excellent form until March 2024. He impressed onlookers with his movement, link-up play, and razor-sharp shots, bagging 15 goals in 27 appearances in La Liga. Unfortunately, the Spaniard suffered a Meniscus injury in the 3-3 draw with UD Las Palmas on March 2, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

Before his season-ending injury, Mayoral played 31 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 17 times and providing an assist.

#4 Alexander Sorloth (Villarreal CF): 15 Goals

Villarreal CF striker Alexander Sorloth has been firing on all cylinders in La Liga this season. The 28-year-old has played 28 matches in the Spanish top flight so far, scoring 15 goals. The Norwegian center-forward has also demonstrated his creative side, chipping in with five assists.

Sorloth, who is drawing interest from many European clubs, also played well in the Europa League before the Yellow Submarine’s elimination. He scored thrice in six games in the second-most prestigious cup competition in Europe.

#3 Ante Budimir (CA Osasuna): 16 Goals

Osasuna’s veteran center forward Ante Budimir is the third name on the list. The 32-year-old, who has been at the club since joining permanently from Mallorca in July 2021, has scored 16 times in 31 La Liga matches this season. Budimir also has a couple of assists to his name.

The Croatia international recently fractured his rib, which caused him to sit out the Matchday 32 clash with Rayo Vallecano on April 20. He will need to bounce back as quickly as possible to have a shot at winning the Pichichi this season.

#2 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid): 17 Goals

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been in a league of his own this season, delivering one Man of the Match performance after another. The England international, who moved from Borussia Dortmund last summer, has chipped in with 17 goals in 24 La Liga matches this season, emerging as a strong contender for the Pichichi Trophy. Bellingham probably would have been sitting atop the rankings had he not missed seven games due to injuries/fitness issues. The midfielder, who scored the winning goal against Barcelona on Sunday (April 21), has also provided four assists in the first division this term.

The 20-year-old has proven his mettle in the UEFA Champions League as well. Playing eight matches in the competition, he has chipped in with four goals and four assists, announcing himself as one of the best players in Europe.

#1 Artem Dovbyk (Girona): 18 Goals

Girona may have surrendered their dream to win the La Liga title, but their talisman Artem Dovbyk is still very much in the running for the Pichichi Trophy. Dovbyk, who joined Girona from SK Dnipro-1 in August, has featured in 30 games in La Liga, scoring 18 times. He also has five assists to his name.

The 26-year-old striker, who is contractually tied to Girona until June 2028, has played five games outside of the Spanish top flight, scoring once and providing two assists.