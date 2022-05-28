Real Madrid Team News vs Liverpool Confirmed: Benzema Starts In Champions League Final

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Real Madrid can complete the double with victory over Liverpool in tonight’s Champions League final, and Carlo Ancelotti has named his starting XI as Los Blancos aim to add a 14th European cup to their illustrious trophy cabinet.

Real Madrid Starting Line-Up vs Liverpool

Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema (C)

Substitutes: Lunin, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga

The decision by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to start Federico Valverde over Champions League hero Rodrygo is being labelled as ‘brave’ by some, with five goals and two assists in the campaign so far only good enough for the Brazilian to make the bench.

David Alaba returns to the starting XI after sitting on the bench for Madrid’s incredible semi-final comeback against Manchester City in the only change for Los Blancos.

A strong XI from Ancelotti and he’s not short on firepower from the bench either with names like Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Rodrygo, Isco and Camavinga available to be brought on if needed.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League Final Odds

Already claimed the Champions League final betting offers? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s huge fixture. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Real Madrid vs Liverpool.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Liverpool 1/1 Draw 53/20 Real Madrid 51/20

More Football Betting Offers & Free Bets