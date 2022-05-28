Real Madrid Team News vs Liverpool Confirmed: Benzema Starts In Champions League Final

Real Madrid can complete the double with victory over Liverpool in tonight’s Champions League final, and Carlo Ancelotti has named his starting XI as Los Blancos aim to add a 14th European cup to their illustrious trophy cabinet.
Best Champions League Final Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Real Madrid Starting Line-Up vs Liverpool
Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema (C)
Substitutes: Lunin, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga
The decision by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to start Federico Valverde over Champions League hero Rodrygo is being labelled as ‘brave’ by some, with five goals and two assists in the campaign so far only good enough for the Brazilian to make the bench.
David Alaba returns to the starting XI after sitting on the bench for Madrid’s incredible semi-final comeback against Manchester City in the only change for Los Blancos.
A strong XI from Ancelotti and he’s not short on firepower from the bench either with names like Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Rodrygo, Isco and Camavinga available to be brought on if needed.
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League Final Odds
Already claimed the Champions League final betting offers? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.
Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s huge fixture. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Real Madrid vs Liverpool.
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Liverpool
|1/1
|Draw
|53/20
|Real Madrid
|51/20
More Football Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet