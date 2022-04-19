Countries
Best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Betting Offers and Boxing Free Bets

Updated

1 hour ago

on

tyson fury vs dillian whyte

The stage is set. All eyes are on Wembley Stadium this Saturday night as Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte finally meet in the ring. Arguably one of the biggest fights in British boxing in recent years and a showpiece spectacle to match it with the venue, Fury vs Whyte is sure to be a barnstorming heavyweight clash this weekend.

As if that wasn’t enough to wet your appetite, here at SportsLens, we have teamed up with several bookmakers ahead of the big fight to give you some exclusive betting offers and free bets. Read on to find out how you can claim these amazing betting offers, as well as the best bookies to place your Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte free bets at!

888Sport Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Grab a £30 free bet to use on the Fury vs Whyte extravaganza with 888Sport – just place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them and you will receive your £30 in free bets after the qualifying bet has settled.

Additionally, you will be gifted with a tidy £10 Casino bonus with 888Sport, if you fancy a bit of roulette or blackjack between the Fury vs Whyte undercard fights!

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Tebwin Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Possibly one of the bookies who fly under the radar, but their exclusive Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte offer is not to be missed. Tebwin are offering new customers a mouth-watering £30 in free bets if they stake just £10.

So whether you’re backing ‘The Body Snatcher’ or you think Fury will keep his undefeated record in tact, be sure to check out Tebwin and make us of their amazing betting offer ahead of the Wembley showdown this weekend.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm Offer for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the mega-fight between ‘Th Gypsy King’ and ‘The Body Snatcher’ this weekend. This all-British heavyweight affair has got boxing fans on the edge of their seats already, and Bet Storm are offering an exclusive betting offer to make things even better!

Put down a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Fitzdares Fury vs Whyte Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets

Known more for their horse racing offers, but this weekend, Fitzdares are offering new customers a mind-boggling £30 in free bets ahead of the mega-fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be provided with you Fitzdares Fury vs Whyte free bets ahead of the heavyweight showdown this weekend.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Betfred Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Offer – Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

‘The Gypsy King’ is the heavy favourite for the fight, but Whyte will be far from a walkover. If you fancy a wager on this sensational heavyweight matchup, Betfred is the place to be.

Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the fight with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Claim offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet UK Fury vs Whyte Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte betting offer. Will Fury continue his knockout streak? Can Whyte land his big left hook and stop Fury?

Have a bet on whatever you think the outcome will be with Bet UK! Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Virgin Bet Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet

Whether you’re betting on the champion or the challenger, the Virgin Bet Fury vs Whyte betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top in this mammoth heavyweight showdown at Wembley Stadium

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

LiveScore Bet Exclusive Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bets

Claiming the LiveScore Bet Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on their bets for the fight. Can Whyte take Fury’s ‘0’ and become the champion?

Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all boxing markets of the heavyweight world title bout.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

William Hill Betting Offer For Fury vs Whyte – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

William Hill are one of the leaders in the world of betting – they’ve been a household name in the bookmaking industry since 1934! This means they are a bookie you can put your full trust in ahead of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte this Saturday.

Whether you think ‘The Gypsy King’ will reign supreme under the famous Wembley arch, or whether you think Whyte can de-throne the king, William Hill is the place to be for your bets on the fight.

Plus, the William Hill teams have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

Already claimed the Fury vs Whyte betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Tyson Fury 1/6 BetUK logo
Dillian Whyte 5/1 BetUK logo
Draw 25/1 BetUK logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

