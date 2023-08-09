The English Premier League is home to some of the best wingers in soccer. Every week, they dazzle fans with their fancy footwork, blistering pace, creative deliveries into the box, and sensational goals, keeping them on the edge of their seats.

As we prepare for another drama and excitement-filled Premier League campaign, let us take a look at some wingers who could steal the show in the 2023-24 season. Here are the five best wingers in the Premier League right now:

#5 Jack Grealish – Manchester City

Eyebrows were raised when Jack Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa for a club-record $129 million fee in August 2021. The Englishman subsequently failed to impress in his debut season, drawing heavy seasons from followers and pundits alike.

He, however, refused to throw in the towel and returned with a bang in the 2022-23 season, becoming an integral player for Pep Guardiola’s City. The left-winger combined flawlessly with new signing Erling Haaland, set an example with his work rate, and pitched in with goal contributions on a regular basis.

Grealish recorded five goals and seven assists in 28 Premier League games last term, helping his side to their third-consecutive league title. He also put in a shift in the FA Cup and the Champions League, claiming four assists in 18 games as City marched on to the Treble.

#4 Phil Foden – Manchester City

Manchester City academy graduate Phil Foden is arguably the most versatile player on this list. The England star can not only thrive on the left wing but is also an asset in the middle of the park, making him one of Pep Guardiola’s favorite players.

Foden shone brightly as Manchester City marched on to a historic Treble in the 2022-23 season. Over the course of the campaign, the 23-year-old appeared in 48 games across competitions, scoring 15 times and providing eight assists. In the Premier League alone, he pitched in with 11 goals and five assists in 32 games.

#3 Heung-min Son – Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur were all over the place last season, failing to play up to their potential and ultimately finishing in eighth place. The Lilywhites will need a helping hand from their star left-winger Heung-min Son to return to Europe next season.

The South Korean ace, who strikes the perfect balance between goalscoring and wing play, scored 10 times and provided six assists in 36 Premier League matches last season, which is sub-par by his standards. The jet-heeled forward must look to recapture the form he exhibited in the 2021-22 season (23 goals and nine assists) to give Spurs a tangible boost.

#2 Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

One of Arsenal’s finest homegrown players, Bukayo Saka was his team’s best player as they mounted an unlikely Premier League title charge in the 2022-23 season. The Gunners ultimately fell short and settled for the second spot, but Saka firmly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers.

The intelligent right-winger appeared in all 38 Premier League matches for the north Londoners last season, netting 14 times and claiming 11 assists. Saka has gotten off to an impressive start in the 2023-24 season, claiming an assist in Arsenal’s shootout victory (4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw) over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

#1 Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Liverpool’s charismatic talisman Mohamed Salah is arguably the best winger in the Premier League at the moment. Naturally a right-winger, the Egypt ace has a penchant for cutting in and testing the keeper from range. Add his excellent dribbling ability and crisp passing to the mix, and it would not be surprising to see why he is one of the most-feared players in the world.

The Reds endured a poor campaign by their lofty standards last season, finishing fifth and thus losing out on Champions League football. Salah, although not at his ruthless best, was still their most effective forward, with him scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists in 38 league appearances. Only Kevin De Bruyne (16) provided more assists than the 31-year-old last season.