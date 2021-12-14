Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to unearth value selections and he shares his thoughts for Tuesday’s racing below.

The action hots up on Wednesday December 15th and Andrew has five selections at Newbury, Leicester and Kempton.

LEICESTER 12.30

ALL SHOOK UP (system – Dan Skelton, first-time cheekpieces, finished fifth or worse last time out)

Like his old boss Paul Nicholls, Dan Skelton does well with his runners in first-time cheekpieces, especially those who disappointed on their latest outing (finishing fifth or worse). This system has thrown up 15 winners from 67 qualifiers (22.4% strike-rate) for a profit of £42.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. ALL SHOOK UP clearly has his quirks – he ran out at Southwell last time – but the switch to a right-handed track will suit and he can break his duck.

NEWBURY 12.50

MARK OF GOLD (system – sire Golden Horn, jumps)

MARK OF GOLD was a useful performer on the Flat for Richard Hannon and is worth chancing to break his duck over hurdles at the first attempt now with Gary Moore. His sire, Golden Horn, has done well with his progeny over jumps, scoring with 11 of the 41 qualifiers for a profit of £14.67 to a £1 level stake at SP. On ground that was good or faster (according to race times, not the official description), this improves to ten from 28 for a profit of £23.67. Those who were making their hurdles debut had form figures of 16511211 (5-8) and there will be worse 25-1 shots running today.

NEWBURY 2.00

SILVER FOREVER (system – best when fresh)

The Paul Nicholls-trained SILVER FOREVER needs a break of at least five weeks between her races and, when she gets it, her record reads 11111 (5-5). She’s been rested for 41 days since her reappearance course success and can maintain her 100% chase record.

NEWBURY 2.35

DOM OF MARY (system – David Bridgwater stable switchers, jumps only)

David Bridgwater does well at the first time of asking with jumpers that he takes over from other trainers, scoring with 17 of the 62 qualifiers since the beginning of 2013 for a profit of £53.38 to a £1 level stake at SP. DOM OF MARY ran out a comfortable winner of a Fairyhouse bumper on her sole Rules outing in Ireland and could be up to making a winning hurdles and stable debut.

KEMPTON 5.45

NIGHT GLASS (system – Marco Botti stable switchers, AW only)

Marco Botti has a 17 from 82 record on the all-weather with new acquisitions from other yards and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £34.83 to a £1 level stake at SP. NIGHT GLASS finished a solid 50-1 fourth of 14 over 7f here on her final start for Richard Hannon and can make a winning debut for her new handler.

