Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – August 7th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to the Flat meetings at Leicester and Windsor for three selections on Sunday, August 7th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

LEICESTER 2.20

BERKSHIRE PHANTOM (system – Andrew Balding 2yos, third run, turf only)

Third-time out is often the best time to catch Andrew Balding-trained juveniles, especially when that run takes place on turf. Since the beginning of 2016, 40 of the 148 qualifiers have won (27% strike-rate) for a profit of £66.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. BERKSHIRE PHANTOM improved his RPR (Racing Post Rating) by 14lb from his debut effort when runner-up at Ascot last time and can go one better here.

WINDSOR 2.40

SASSY BELLE (system – Ed Walker, second-time out 2yos, won or beaten by under 5L on debut)

Ed Walker has a cracking record with his second-time out juveniles, with those who won on debut or were beaten by five lengths or under providing the bulk of the profits. He’s cored with 20 of the 61 qualifiers (32.8%) for a profit of £22.87. SASSY BELLE found only subsequent Group 3 Molecomb Stakes winner Trillium too good when going down by four lengths at Newbury on her debut, a cracking effort as she ran green. She can get off the mark today, despite her wide draw.

LEICESTER 3.20

NICKLEBY (switchers – Julie Camacho stable switchers, handicaps)

Julie Camacho does well at the first time of asking with horses she takes over from other trainers, especially in handicap company. Since the start of 2012, she’s showing a profit of £59.50 under these conditions. The strike-rate is a low (11.4%) but if we only concentrate on the younger geldings (aged two to four) it improves to 18.8% for a profit of £77.00. NICKLEBY could well improve for a change of scenery and his new yard is in great form.

